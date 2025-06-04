Lee Chung Ah, Siwon’s Heart Pairing Episode 13: Release date, time, OTT streaming details, what to expect, and more

South Korea’s popular dating reality series Heart Pairing is heading into its final stretch. Episode 12 has left viewers with more questions than answers. The competition is intensifying inside the Heart House. With new emotional twists, fans can’t wait to see what happens next. If you’re wondering when Episode 13 will drop, especially for viewers in India, here’s everything you need to know.

Episode 13 release date and time

Episode 13 of Heart Pairing is officially scheduled to premiere in South Korea on Friday, June 6, 2025. It will air at 10:50 PM KST via KOCOWA+ and Channel A. For Indian viewers, this translates to 7:20 PM IST.

However, fans in India will need to wait a little longer for the subtitled version. On Viki, which holds the international streaming rights, Heart Pairing follows a different release timeline. As per Viki's schedule, Episode 13 will be available in India with English subtitles on Sunday, June 8, 2025. The timings will remain the same: 7:20 PM IST.

The great news? Heart Pairing is available to stream for free on Viki: no subscription required. That said, ad-free or HD viewing may require a Viki Pass. However, standard access with English subtitles is typically free for users willing to wait a little after the Korean broadcast.

What is Heart Pairing about?

Heart Pairing is set in the romantic backdrop of Italy. It gathers young singles under one roof, but with a twist. They must choose a potential partner based entirely on answers from a compatibility questionnaire, without any prior interaction. This makes it one of the most compelling reality series this year.

The show is hosted by a lively panel: Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Chung Ah, Choi Siwon, Park Ji Sun, and Mimi. They guide audiences through each episode's emotional highs and lows.

What to expect in Episode 13?

Episode 12 turned up the heat in more ways than one. The second round of contract dating created new bonds. And the surprise arrival of another 'catfish' contestant, Su Ah, shook the balance among the participants.

With the finale just around the corner, Episode 13 is expected to bring more emotional confrontations, romantic shifts, and perhaps even heartbreak. Fans will have to tune in to find out as Heart Pairing continues to deliver drama, tenderness, and unexpected twists in the search for true love.

