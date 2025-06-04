'VOICE that is unmatched': BTS’ Jungkook's Golden remains fastest and only Asian album to reach 3 billion Spotify streams

BTS' Jungkook reached another milestone by staying as the first K-pop idol and only Asian solo artist to reach 3 billion streams on Spotify for over a year. Despite being enlisted in the military since December 2023, his music continues to dominate global charts, solidifying his position as a notable figure in the industry. Recently, BTS ARMY flocked to social media to commemorate one year since Jungkook's impressive achievement. It solidified his position as a trailblazing K-pop solo artist.

Jungkook's Golden made 3 billion Spotify stream record

Released in November 2023, Jungkook's debut solo album Golden achieved the milestone in just 140 days. With that, it set a new record as the fastest album by not just a K-pop soloist, but by an Asian artist, to surpass 3 billion streams. Golden recorded 3,083,874,414 streams on the global music streaming platform in March 2024 and retained the record even a year later. The official World Music Awards (WMA) account also confirmed the update back then.

Besides becoming the fastest Asian album to surpass the 3 billion mark, Jungkook's Golden's outpaced albums of global stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. Justice (2021) by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's 2019 album thank u, next took 148 days and 161 days respectively to make it to the 3 billion mark.

Check out fan reactions to Jungkook's Golden impressive achievement

Fans worldwide took to social media to share their congratulatory messages for the BTS member. They shared their pride in being a fan of a talented artist, noting that "Jungkook is making history worldwide every day!" They also showcased their unwavering support for him by asking all fans to keep streaming the golden maknae's songs to help him break even more records and achieve more such milestones. Their love and dedication towards the artist is heartwarming. They called him "ORGANIC KING" for groundbreaking success.

As per fans, Jungkook is a complete package of "TALENT, STAGE PRESENCE, and a VOICE that’s unmatched." They also dubbed him "ACE OF ASIA" and "HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK." As Jungkook's time in the military comes to a close, with just a week remaining before his discharge, fans are sure to revisit his songs even more, and expectations are high for more records being broken by him.

