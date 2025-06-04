Park Bo Young’s Our Unwritten Seoul follows Tastefully Yours in Netflix's top 3 non-English TV series list

Netflix has seen a surge in K-dramas and K-content over the past few years, catering to the growing global popularity of Hallyu. The increasing viewership of K-dramas worldwide has prompted the platform to add more Korean content to its lineup every year. Recent data from Netflix supports this trend, with Korean dramas claiming five spots in the top 10 most-watched non-English TV shows. Tastefully Yours and Our Unwritten Seoul featured among the top 3.

Advertisement

Tastefully Yours ranks No. 2 in Netflix's global chart

On June 3, five ongoing and recently concluded K-dramas trended on Netflix. They were part of the OTT giant's top 10 non-English TV shows. The currently most-watched Korean drama on Netflix is Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si's Tastefully Yours.

The culinary romantic series ranked at No. 2 among the non-English shows, following Secrets We Keep. It featured in the top 10 list in 44 countries and recorded 44 lakh views. The K-drama that followed Tastefully Yours in the list is Our Unwritten Seoul.

Our Unwritten Seoul ranks No. 3 in Netflix's global chart

Park Bo Young and Park Jinyoung's emotionally-rich romantic drama Our Unwritten Seoul took the #3 spot on the most-watched non-English television series. It recorded 28 lakh views and is trending among the top 10 in 40 countries.

The show recently released its third and fourth episodes and concluded on a climactic note, impressing viewers and garnering good viewership.

Advertisement

Check out full list of K-dramas featured in the top 10 list of Netflix's most-watched non-English shows:

Tastefully Yours (overall rank 2) Our Unwritten Seoul (overall rank 3) Dear Hongrang (overall rank 5) Heavenly Ever After (overall rank 9) Oh My Ghost Clients (overall rank 10)

Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah's historical romance thriller drama Dear Hongrang secured 15 lakh views as of June 3. Notably, the show was released on May 16, with all its 11 episodes dropping together. Even after nearly three weeks, it remains among the top 10 Netflix shows in 10 countries. Heavenly Ever After concluded last week and currently boasts 11 lakh views. Jung Kyung Ho's Oh My Ghost Clients rounds off the top 10 most-watched non-English Netflix show list with 9 lakh views.

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum's GOOD BOY surpasses Our Unwritten Seoul by tiny ratings margin, will it match Heavenly Ever After's success? Find out