Virat Kohli’s tears, Anushka Sharma’s cheers: 4 Unforgettable Virushka moments after RCB’s big IPL 2025 win

After 18 long years, the moment is finally here for which RCB fans have been waiting. The Royal Challengers Bangalore team had to wait long to celebrate the victory and lift the IPL trophy. What a night it was, and with this, IPL 2025 came to an end. But the internet can’t get enough of their favorite couple, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, who became the highlight of the event. From the actress jumping in joy to celebrate the win to the cricketer crying in her arms, we bring to you some of the best Virushka moments that are making netizens manifest a love like theirs.

Virat Kohli’s emotional hug to Anushka Sharma

This moment looked straight out of a fairytale and definitely proved that true love like this exists in the real world too. Right after winning, Virat Kohli ran towards his Lady Luck, Anushka Sharma, like a baby. The proud actress, too, could not contain her excitement and could be seen running with open arms and a wide smile to her man. That hug really melted all the hearts, and it was proof that despite all the negativity, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress stood like a rock with her man, and this win was not only his but her’s too. Oh! And don’t miss those tears that flew right out of Virat’s eyes the moment his lady love embraced him. The icing on the cake was that forehead kiss, and we Bollywood buffs are always here for all those moments.

Anushka Sharma’s crazy jump in the stands right after the win

We have all witnessed how Anushka is always Kohli’s biggest cheerleader. She has always been his support from the stands. Laughed with him on his win, shed a tear or two when he lost, and who can miss those flying kisses when her man breaks a record on the field? Indeed, winning a trophy for the first time, that too after 18 long years, is definitely one of the biggest victories and just like us, even the Badmaash Company actress was waiting for it. Just like all of us, she broke into a crazy jumping session the moment RCB won the match, and we can absolutely relate to it.

Virat Kohli’s winning speech mentioning Anushka Sharma’s support

When your life partner recognises the amount of sacrifices you have made for him and acknowledges the fact that you were there for him always is the biggest victory for any woman. Anushka won in life, and the proof is Virat’s winning speech dedicated to her. He said, “What your life partner does for you to be able to play and the sacrifices and the commitment and just backing you through thick and thin is something you can’t explain in words. Only when you play professionally, you understand the number of things that go on behind the scenes and what they go through as well. What Anushka has gone through emotionally in watching me being down and out. She is a Bangalore girl herself, and being connected to RCB, this is very, very special to her as well. She is going to be so so proud.”

Lifting the trophy together

Virat Kohli never misses a chance to make Anushka feel special, too. He made sure to her by her side when he lifted the trophy. Look at that smile on her face! The joy of victory can be seen on both their faces and we just want to keep looking at this picture forever.

