Hina Khan marries longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, see dreamy PICS

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are married! After dating for more than 10 years, the couple have finally tied the wedding knot on June 4, 2025, in an intimate ceremony. The couple fell head over heels in love with each other while working on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After years of dating, the duo are now finally husband and wife. They got married in the presence of their close friends and family, and the pictures from their intimate ceremony are going viral like wildfire.

Advertisement

Hina Khan marries longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Sharing the gorgeous photos from their D-day, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal penned a heartwarming caption. The newly-married couple wrote, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband."

Ditching red for her wedding, Hina and Rocky Jaiswal opted for pastel color outfits and got married in a dreamy setup. In the photos, the two can be seen signing their wedding document.

Take a look at PICS here-

Speaking about her outfit, Hina Khan chose a handloom saree in opal green. A light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape with quiet intricacy. Subtle pleated gota detailing added depth to the fabric, while a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem lent a dreamlike finish. On her saree, her name and her husband’s were delicately embroidered—a personal note stitched into tradition. Meanwhile, Rocky wore an off-white fully detailed embroidered kurta set.

Advertisement

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's love tale

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's relationship started during Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days. What started with friendship soon turned into a relationship. Their relationship became official when Rocky appeared on Bigg Boss 11 to support her. The couple has been going strong since then and never fails to set relationship goals. Their fans shower immense love on the two.

Pinkvilla team wishes Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal the heartiest congratulations!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Cannes red carpet: Hina Khan’s reel to real journey is inspiring