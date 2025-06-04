Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal get married: Ektaa Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and industry friends wish newlyweds ‘lifetime of happiness’

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are finally married. The couple married in a very intimate ceremony on June 4, 2025. This special announcement came as a surprise to many as Hina and Rocky were tight-lipped about their nuptials. After their gorgeous wedding pictures were shared on social media, celebrities quickly showered love and blessings on the newly married couple. Bipasha Basu, Ektaa R Kapoor, Shraddha Arya and many other celebrities congratulated Hina and Rocky.

Celebrities wish newly married couple Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Announcing their wedding, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal uploaded their gorgeous wedding pictures that will leave you in awe. From dreamy setup to beautiful, sophisticated attire, their wedding was nothing less than a fairytale.

As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans quickly commented on the post. Ektaa Kapoor wrote, "Best news! Cutest couple ever," Shraddha Arya commented, "Oh My God!!! Many Congratulations!!! God Bless You Both!!!" Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happiness together forever," and so on the comments continued.

See what celebrities commented:

After Hina and Rocky Jaiswal uploaded gorgeous photos, they went crazy viral on the internet in no time. The couple looked gorgeous in pastel color outfits as they celebrated their union. Their pictures scream love, and fans can't get over how pretty Hina looked in the bridal attire. Proving that sarees have a special corner in her heart, the actress chose to drape a six-yard on the special day.

Hina and Rocky's fans, who have been witnessing the couple's journey since their dating phase, have been anticipating the big day for many years now. Fans have seen how the two have been with each other through thick and thin.

For those who don't know, Hina and Rocky started dating when they were a part of the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Hina played the lead role in this show, Rocky was a part of the Creative team. After dating for more than 10 years, the duo are now officially husband and wife.

