Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Have Broken Up For Real? Source Says Couple's Split 'Feels Final' After 8 Years of Dating

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly broken up again. The actress has been in a relationship with the Coldplay band member since 2017, and their on-and-off relationship has made headlines on the internet over the years.

In conversation with People Magazine, the sources close to the couple revealed that this time, the duo seems to be "done with each other for the final time".

Before the news of the celebrity couple breaking up, Johnson and Martin were clicked together in Malibu. The pair was also snapped together in India as Martin toured with his band.

Were Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson engaged?

Amid reports of Martin and the Materialist actress breaking up, old reports suggest that the couple had been engaged for a long time but were in a rush to get married. Adding to the headlines about the duo splitting up, a source told the outlet, "It feels final this time.”

Meanwhile, Johnson and the Yellow Crooner were first linked in 2017 and have often been photographed together at multiple events.

As for the couple’s breakup, the rumors were first reported in August 2020, but the sources shut them down.

They revealed to the media portal at the time, "Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

Another source confirmed in June 2024 that despite the duo going through their ups and downs, they are back together and quite stronger.

Dakota has also been close to Martin’s kids whom he shares with Gwyneth Paltrow. While talking to Bustle, the actress said, "I love those kids like my life depends on it.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star has been a fan of Chris Martin, and she revealed previously that she loved watching him perform.

