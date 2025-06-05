Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee wedding: What's the age difference between Lenin actor and his fiancée?

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee are all set to ring the wedding bells on June 6, 2025. Ahead of the actor’s grand wedding, do you know the age difference he shares with his fiancée?

Akhil Akkineni was born to veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni on April 8, 1994, which means the actor turned 31 years old this year. On the other hand, Zainab Ravdjee is said to be 39, making their age difference 8 years.

For those unaware, Zainab Ravdjee is a Mumbai-based artist who is originally from Hyderabad. Being the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, she has presented her various paintings at several locations in India, Dubai, and London.

Among several of her exhibitions, the one titled Reflections, which was held in Hyderabad, earned her immense praise in the world of art. As per Filmibeat, her expressive use of color in vibrant and abstract paintings earned her acclaim from enthusiasts.

Apart from being a creative artist, she has appeared as an actress in the MF Hussain-directed movie Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. The film, starring Tabu and Kunal Kapoor in the lead roles, featured Zainab as Naghma’s friend, played by Sadiya Turabi.

The Hindi-language musical drama follows the story of a writer who struggles to create a new novel and finds himself inspired by an unconventional muse. The narrative unfolds through the tales of three cities.

Aside from having a career in painting, Zainab has a blog called Once Upon The Skin and is a perfumer known for creating compositions for perfumes and developing new fragrances. While being active in such ventures, the artist has a private life on social media handles.

After Akhil and Zainab announced their relationship with an engagement ceremony on November 26, 2024, the duo is finally set to have a grand wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

With several stars expected to make an appearance at the wedding and bless the happy couple, Akhil’s father and veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni has personally visited personalities like Revanth Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, and more, inviting them to the wedding.

