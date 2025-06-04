Bollywood Newswrap, June 4: Virat Kohli’s note for Anushka Sharma on IPL 2025 win to Akshay Kumar’s hilarious Housefull 5 BTS video

Did you miss your dose of entertainment from Bollywood today? Don't worry, we've got you covered as we are back with today's newswrap. From Virat Kohli casually giving couple goals with Anushka Sharma to Akshay Kumar dropping a hilarious BTS video from Housefull 5, here's what happened throughout the day.

Virat Kohli gives major couple goals, shares heartwarming note for 'Bangalore Girl' Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli never shies away from showering his love on his lady love Anushka Sharma. The cricketer shared an adorable picture of themselves celebrating the IPL 2025 victory and wrote a heartwarming note for his wifey.

He expressed, “l've seen it for 18 years and she's seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We're both equally relieved and since she's a Bangalore girl too this is far more special for her. Together all the way through (with three red hearts) @anushkasharma”.

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan's first look out

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s poignant romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan is all set for release. The makers unveiled its first look poster today, with Vikrant and Shanaya sitting on a ferry merry-go-round horse facing each other.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the movie is slated to release in cinemas on July 11th, 2025. Reportedly, the two will be seen as visually-impaired lovers.

Sunny Deol announces Jaat OTT release in his signature style

Sunny Deol’s latest movie, Jaat, is all set to stream online following its theatrical success. The Gopichand Malineni-directed mass action drama is officially announced to arrive on Netflix from June 5 onwards.

The actor took to his social media handles and made it official in his signature style, blending fun and humor. For the unversed, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to her mother Sridevi, wearing a special jacket

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures wherein she is wearing a special jacket imprinted with her late mother Sridevi’s picture. It has cutouts of Chiranjeevi and Amrish Puri from their film, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

The actress penned a heartfelt note and wrote about how she felt while revisiting the 1990 Telugu movie. She called her late mother an ‘angel fairy princess’ and Chiranjeevi a ‘swagger’. For the unversed, the blockbuster Telugu movie got recently re-released in cinemas on the occasion of its 35th release anniversary.

Akshay Kumar drops a hilarious BTS video ahead of Housefull 5 release

One of the most-awaited movies of 2025, Housefull 5, is gearing up for release in a couple of days. Meanwhile, the lead actor Akshay Kumar shared a LOL-worthy BTS video with the star cast of the comedy caper.

The actor is seen dancing with Jacqueline Fernandez, strolling the streets, enjoying fun moments with Riteish Deshmukh, and posing with the team. In his caption, the actor calls it a fun and memorable experience.

