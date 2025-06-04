Housefull 5 India Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar's comic caper to sell in the vicinity of 40000 tickets in top chains with a day to go

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is gearing up for its big release on June 6, 2025. The advance bookings for the comic caper kicked off a few days ago and here is how the bookings are in India’s top multiplex chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis. As of 10 PM on June 4, the film has sold 37,000 tickets. By the end of the day, Housefull 5 is expected to hit 40,000 tickets. With just one day left, the makers are hoping for a massive surge to reach at least 100,000 tickets in these chains.

The advance bookings for the Akshay Kumar starrer started on June 1. Initially, the target was to sell 125,000 to 150,000 tickets in PVRInox and Cinepolis. However, the pace has been slower than expected. As of now, the film is aiming for a more realistic 100,000 tickets by Thursday night. This would set the stage for a respectable opening day collection of Rs 20 crore net in India. While Rs 20 crore is a not exactly a bad start, a film of Housefull 5’s scale, boasting a Rs 225 crore budget, needs a bigger opening to make waves. A Rs 25-30 crore start would be ideal, but you take what you get.

Outside the top chains, the booking trend is stronger. Chains like Rajhans, MovieMax, and Miraj are seeing better pre-sales. This suggests that Housefull 5 could see good walk-in numbers on release day, especially in smaller towns. The weekend bookings looks promising. Advance bookings for Saturday (Bakri Eid) and Sunday are picking up strongly. Family audiences are expected to turn up in big numbers, boosting the film’s prospects. If the comedy lands well and the murder-mystery intrigue around the dual climaxes clicks, Housefull 5 could see a big jump over the weekend.

Financially, Housefull 5 is in a strong position. The film has already recovered nearly 60 percent of its budget, that is around Rs 135 crore, through non-theatrical sources like satellite rights, digital streaming, and music deals. This gives the makers a safety net. To break even, the film needs to gross Rs 275 crore worldwide. To be declared a hit, it must cross Rs 325 crore globally. With a massive release across 5,000 screens in India, the stage is set for a big theatrical run. The unique strategy of releasing two versions with different climaxes should spark discussions after the release. This could possibly also drive repeat viewings, adding to the box office haul.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 features a star-studded cast that also includes Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. The franchise’s brand value and the promise of a laugh riot on a luxury cruise are key draws. With good international pre-sales and a holiday weekend ahead, Housefull 5 is poised for a reasonable global start.

The next 24 hours are crucial for boosting advance bookings and setting the tone for a blockbuster run. How excited are you for Housefull 5? Have you booked your tickets yet?

