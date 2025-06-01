Pushpa 2 TV premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's film in Hindi

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was a massive success when it hit the big screens in December 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film became one of the highest-grossing Indian movies. It also became one of the trending movies on Netflix after its digital debut. Now, it is going to make its TV premiere in Hindi.

When and where to watch Pushpa 2 on TV

The makers of Pushpa 2 took to their X handle to announce that the film made its Hindi television premiere on May 31. The movie was broadcast on Zee Cinema. They wrote, "31 May ki shaam, Har ghar goonjegi ek hi awaaz, Pushparaj! Dekhiye #TVParPehliBaar 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 31 May, shaam 7:30 baje, sirf #ZeeCinema par."

Check out the announcement post of Pushpa 2 TV premiere below:

Official trailer and plot of Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where the first part left off. It begins with a red sandalwood consignment arriving at Yokohama Port, where workers are stunned to find Pushpa hidden inside. The story then goes into a flashback.

Pushpa aims to topple the state government by helping Siddappa become Chief Minister. He smuggles sandalwood internationally and deceives rivals using clever tactics. His consignment reaches Japan despite Shekhawat’s efforts. Tragedy strikes when his niece Kaveri is assaulted, leading to a brutal act of revenge.

Pushpa kills Bugga Reddy and his gang. His enemies, including Minister Pratap Reddy and Jaali Reddy, vow retaliation. Meanwhile, he reconciles with his estranged brother, Mohan. But peace doesn’t last long, and this forms the main crux of the upcoming installments.

Cast and crew of Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 is written and directed by Sukumar. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, along with Sukumar Writings. Allu Arjun plays the lead role, joined by Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

The cast also includes Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled cinematography, while editing is done by Navin Nooli.

