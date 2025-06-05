PICS: Alia Bhatt plays perfect bridesmaid at BFF's wedding, embodies minimal glam as she poses with her girls

After making us fall in love with her fabulous Cannes 2025 looks, Alia Bhatt attended her best friend's wedding in Spain. While she is busy owing to her upcoming projects, the Bollywood actress never fails to spend quality time with her girl squad. Recently, the Raazi actress shared several pictures as she made her presence at her BFF's big day. As soon as she treated fans with a glimpse of the special moments, they couldn't stop gushing over her.

These pictures are proof that Alia Bhatt played the perfect bridesmaid and enjoyed the wedding festivities to the fullest. From posing with her girls in chic black strapless dresses or complementing the bride in Indo-Western and traditional outfits, the actress put her best fashion foot forward.

In one of the photos, Alia is seen planting a sweet kiss on the bride's forehead, expressing her love. The other snapshots showed her having fun at the wedding, thereby flaunting her effortless style and smile. We also spotted Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is one of Bhatt's closest friends. Further, a frame featured the Dear Zindagi actress donning a cream embroidered bandhgala jacket, which she paired with flared pants.

In another set of images, Alia posed for selfies, bringing her signature style onboard. She wore an all-white lace gown and dramatic veil but kept her look minimal, letting her outfit grab the spotlight.

The caption of her post read, "There’s nothing softer, stronger or more sparkly than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life @tanya.sg @d_angelov. The most beautiful wedding, the most beautiful bride — and hearts fuller than we knew possible. Some places just feel like home - ours is wherever we are together."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Alpha, a spy film under the banner of YRF. Further, she has joined hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali yet again for a movie titled Love and War. Expected to release in 2026, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Besides these, the actress is reportedly in talks with Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin.

