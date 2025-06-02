Here’s How Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are Celebrating Bad Karma Crooner As She Gets All Her Masters Back

Taylor Swift is sharing her joys with her best friend, Selena Gomez. The duo got together for a cozy dinner while also celebrating Swift acquiring the rights to her six albums back from Big Machine Records. The two were out in New York catching up with each other.

As for their outfits, the Only Murders in the Building star donned a brown coat above her ensemble, which included a mustard-colored crop top and pants. The Bad Karma singer opted for a black outfit with a jeweled neckline.

According to the reports, Swift locked the deal with the owner of the studios at a whopping 300 million USD. After shaking hands with Shamrock Capital, the musician penned a long, emotional note to her fans.

Taylor Swift’s emotional letter

In the letter posted by Swift on her official website, the singer stated, “I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow.” She added, “A flashback sequence of all the time I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell this news. All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through.”

The singer informed her fans that all of her music now belongs to her. Moreover, her tracks will be available in two authorized versions in the marketplace. One will be original, and the other will be Taylor’s version.

The Shake it Off crooner revealed that her tracks were sold to the studios six years back in 2019, against her will. As she gets back all of her songs and albums, the singer shared that she had been “bursting into tears of joy.”

Taylor Swift ended her letter by claiming that it will all be a celebration from now on.

