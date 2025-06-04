Lethal face card: BTS’ Jin and J-Hope channel powerful visuals in new duo photos for FESTA 2025

BTS’ 2025 FESTA is dawning upon us with the members Jin and J-Hope leaving no stone unturned for the celebrations. In new photos shared on June 5, midnight KST, the duo has managed to make fans go crazy in love with their visuals. A recreation of their pictures from 3 years ago, the two stars manage to look mesmerizing as always.

A theme of sun and moon was followed in the photos, much like the nicknames of the two singers, Sunshine J-Hope and Moon Jin, can be seen highlighting their traits in these updates. Warm and cool tones were followed by the two stars with blue and orange tints in the pictures. Donning simple all-black outfits, the duo let their visuals do the talking for them.

Check out Jin and J-Hope in BTS FESTA 2025 pictures:

Fans have reacted very positively to the drop, welcoming it with open arms. They mentioned the remake of their FESTA 2022 pairing pictures, with the same poses, followed by the two. They rightly nicknamed them ‘when sun meets moon,’ celebrating their celestial vibes. Read fan reactions below.

This update follows previously teased content for the FESTA 2025, commemorating the group’s 12 years of debut. It is also the time when the full group reunites post completing their military services, with Jin and J-Hope helming their promotions for the time being.

They began the same with a BTS News revival from the two, who took on roles of ARMY, reporter, and weather forecaster to introduce their plans. Meanwhile, leader RM and V are all set to complete their military service on June 10. They will be followed by Jimin and Jungkook, who get discharged on the following day, June 11. Meanwhile, SUGA, who is serving in special alternate duty, is all set to return on June 21, resulting in the group’s union. Excitement for their team activities is at an all-time high!

