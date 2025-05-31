Karate Kid Legends Day 2 India Box Office: Jackie Chan-Ralph Macchio's martial arts drama sees healthy Saturday rise, nets Rs 1.30 crore

Karate Kid: Legends, the sixth installment in the long-running martial arts franchise, demonstrated some momentum at the Indian box office on day 2, today, collecting Rs 1.30 crore net. This marks a healthy 75 percent jump from its opening day figure of Rs 75 lakh, bringing the two-day total to Rs 2.05 crore net. Though the performance is not poor by any means, the film could have fared better given the strength of the brand and the presence of global icons like Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

Advertisement

The film has generated curiosity among long-time fans of both the original franchise and the Cobra Kai series. However, the Indian market has been busy with alternative Hollywood offerings like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines. Perhaps, the martial arts genre endeavor should have marketed itself better in the region, especially in metro cities where financially secure audiences often explore diverse theatrical options.

Here’s Karate Kid: Legends’ day-wise India box office breakdown:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 75 lakh Day 2 Rs 1.30 crore Total Rs 2.05 crore

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends serves as a direct continuation of both the 2010 Karate Kid reboot and the Cobra Kai series. Alongside franchise veterans Chan and Macchio, the film introduces Ben Wang in the lead role, supported by Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen. The film is also the first in the franchise not produced by Jerry Weintraub, who passed away in 2015.

Development on the project began in September 2022, with Entwistle coming on board to direct the Rob Lieber script and screenplay. The casting process ran from late 2023 to early 2024, with principal photography wrapping up by June 2024. The film had its world premiere in Mexico City at Cinépolis Mitikah on May 7, before releasing worldwide on May 30.

Advertisement

While early reviews have been mixed, the nostalgia factor and multigenerational appeal are expected to work in the film’s favour in the long run. Whether Karate Kid: Legends can press the accelerator soon remains to be seen, both in India and elsewhere. As of now, the film’s performance is modest, with room to grow depending on word of mouth and family audience support amid Lilo & Stitch.

ALSO READ: Karate Kid Legends Review: Ben Wang, under the guidance of Jackie Chan, delivers a nostalgia-filled kick with familiar punches