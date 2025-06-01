MTV Roadies XX Winner: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar from debutant leader Elvish Yadav's gang lifts trophy, takes home Rs 10 lakh

MTV Roadies XX aka MTV Roadies Double Cross finally has its winner, and it is none other than Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu from debutant gang leader Elvish Yadav's gang. Along with lifting the trophy, Gullu also won a Rs 10 lakh cash prize.

With mind-blowing twists and gut-wrenching betrayals, MTV Roadies was nothing short of iconic. The show lived up to its name with non-stop betrayals, contestants double-crossing their alliances, their gang Leaders, and even their closest bonds.

Gullu talks about winning MTV Roadies XX

Ecstatic about winning MTV Roadies XX, Gullu said, "Winning MTV Roadies Double Cross wasn't just a title — it was a silent scream finally heard. There was no support, no guiding hand, no one to lift me when I was down. I went through it all alone. This win is more than a trophy. It's a symbol — for every person who's ever felt alone, who's ever been told they're not enough. I walked this path by myself, but I never gave up. And that's what this victory is: not fame, not glory — but proof that even when you have nothing, you can still become everything."

Gullu's journey in MTV Roadies XX

From being picked in a fierce bidding war by Elvish Yadav to forming one of the most heartfelt bonds of the season, Gullu's journey was a rollercoaster. After his elimination mid-season, he made a stunning return in Gautam Gulati's gang, only to double-cross him and rejoin Elvish for the grand finale. His calculated moves, intense performances, and emotional vulnerability made him a force to reckon with.

In a breathtaking finale challenge that pushed physical limits and mental strength, Gullu beat Hartaj and Rishabh, with mere seconds separating the champions from the rest.

Elvish Yadav and Rannvijay Singha talk about Gullu's victory

Gang leader Elvish Yadav, proud of his protégé, added, "From Day 1, I saw fire in Gullu. He didn't just win tasks, he won hearts. His journey defines what Roadies Double Cross is all about — unpredictability, loyalty, and passion. I couldn't have asked for a better gang member in my debut season!"

MTV Roadies XX host Rannvijay Singha shared, "This season had it all - drama, betrayal, redemption, and a finale that kept us on the edge. Gullu's journey reminded everyone why Roadies isn't just a show, it's a battleground of transformation. Hats off to every contestant and Gang Leader who made this 20th season one for the history books!"

This landmark 20th season of MTV Roadies was packed with firsts, surprises, and unforgettable moments. The season marked a historic turn with the debut of Elvish Yadav as a Gang Leader, bringing in massive fanfare and strategy. For the first time in Roadies' history, a wildcard Gang Leader entry with Gautam Gulati stepping into the battlefield midway.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, MTV Roadies XX gang leaders were Elvish Yadav, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati. The show premiered on January 11, 2025, and concluded on May 1, 2025.

