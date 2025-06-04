Housefull 5 Box Office Preview: Akshay Kumar starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

Akshay Kumar is returning to the box office on June 6 with the Sajid Nadiadwala produced Housefull 5. The comic caper is the first franchise in India to hit number 5, and is releasing with a lot of anticipation, which the makers have attempted to spike with the strategy of releasing the same film with two different climaxes all across the country. Housefull 5 (A & B) has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 is seeing an All India release by Pen Marudhar, and the distributor is going wide with the showcasing, giving the film a release on over 5000 screens all across the country. This makes Housefull 5 the biggest release till date for Akshay Kumar, and the shows at the moment are split 60:40 in the favour of Housefull 5A: Housefull 5B. The film is led by Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh with Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Sonam Bajwa among others.

The advances for Housefull 5 opened on Saturday evening, and the response in the chains is just about average, though the hope is on the film to gain momentum from Wednesday evening, leading to the final day of sales. As on Wednesday at 3.30 PM, Housefull 5 has sold approximately 27,500 tickets in the top 3 national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis. The film will be looking to close the day with pre-sales of 40,000 tickets, leaving a lot to be done on the final day. The closest comparison one can draw is with Raid 2 (Labour Day), whose pre-sales stood at 33,000 tickets on Wednesday morning for a Thursday release, and the final sale closed at 93,000 tickets.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 is expected to be around the 42,000-ticket mark on Thursday morning, and the hope is on the film to showcase a better movement on the final day and clock a final pre-sale around the 1,25,000-ticket mark. The pricing of Housefull 5 is a lot higher than Raid 2, and a final advance in the north of 1,15,000 ticket mark will keep it in the race to be in the range of Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore on day one. Though one must note that HF is a much bigger franchise than Raid, and hence, better performance is the least that one can expect.

Miraj on the other hand has sold approx. 2500 tickets for Housefull 5 at the same time, whereas the presales at MovieMax and Rajhans stands at 1200 tickets and 1500 tickets respectively. The advances outside of PVRInox and Cinepolis are better, but there’s still a long way to go and the film will be looking to gain momentum in the last 36 hours. The biggest plus for Housefull 5 rests in the advances for Saturday and Sunday in the chains, which means that if the reports come in favour, the film will definitely see a big surge in collections. In the national chains, the Akshay Kumar starrer has sold 16,000 tickets for Saturday (Bakri Eid) and 12,000 tickets for Sunday and this should see a bigger surge on Friday, if the reports of ‘entertaining content’ come into play.

Advertisement

The things at the moment are not so impressive, but there is a hope for a franchise comedy as big as Housefull 5 to pick up the pace in pre-sales and reach a number on the first day, that lays the platform for the film to pose a good result over the 3-day weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Decoding The Economics of Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam aim for BIG profits; Recovers budget with non-theatrical but…