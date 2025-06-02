Maaman Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 17: Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s actioner makes Rs 1.90 crore on 3rd Sunday, crosses Rs 35 crore mark

Maaman, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, is doing well at the box office. The Tamil action drama, helmed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, met with positive word-of-mouth, which boosted its box office performance instantly. Though the movie had opened on a lower figure than its rival release DD Next Level, it managed to witness better trends soon after the opening weekend.

Maaman adds Rs 1.90 crore to the tally, storms past Rs 35 crore mark

Bankrolled by Lark Studios, Maaman debuted with Rs 1.90 crore on its opening day. It wrapped its opening week at Rs 16.75 crore, followed by a strong second week of around Rs 14.40 crore, taking the total cume to Rs 31.15 crore gross in 14 days. The movie entered the third weekend by collecting Rs 1.20 crore on the third Friday and Rs 1.65 crore on the third Saturday. As per estimates, the Soori movie raked in over Rs 1.90 crore on its third Sunday, bringing the total box office figure to Rs 35.90 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

Based on its strong trends, the movie is expected to sail through the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. However, it will have to stand tall against the upcoming release, Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan, slated to hit the screens on June 5th.

Day-wise box office collections of Maaman are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 1.90 crore 2 Rs 2.55 crore 3 Rs 3.85 crore 4 Rs 2.25 crore 5 Rs 2.15 crore 6 Rs 2.05 crore 7 Rs 2.00 crore 8 Rs 1.80 crore 9 Rs 2.95 crore 10 Rs 3.80 crore 11 Rs 1.65 crore 12 Rs 1.50 crore 13 Rs 1.40 crore 14 Rs 1.30 crore 15 Rs 1.20 crore 16 Rs 1.65 crore 17 Rs 1.90 crore (est.) Total Rs 35.90 crore

Maaman is in cinemas now

Maaman is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

