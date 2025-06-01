Housefull 5 Advance Booking Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer sells 5,700 tickets in top national chains, aims to gain momentum

Housefull 5, marking the return of Akshay Kumar to the comedy genre, is gearing up for release in a couple of days. The comedy caper, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is registering decent advance sales for the opening day.

Housefull 5 sells 5,700 tickets in top multiplex chains

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 opened to full-fledged advance booking today in the morning, five days prior to the release. The movie has sold so far 5,700 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis - for the opening day in India. The movie is expected to pick up sales soon as it moves closer to release.

Ideally, it should have crossed 10,000 admissions by tonight; nevertheless, the movie still has five days in hand to clock a solid advance booking before hitting the cinemas. For the uninitiated, Housefull is releasing in two different versions—Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B—with different climaxes. It will be interesting to see whether this one-of-a-kind move can help the movie gain momentum and traction at the box office.

Housefull 5 to clash with Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

Considered among the big-ticket entertainers, Housefull 5 will clash with Thug Life at the box office. Though the Akshay Kumar movie will have an upper hand in the screen count, the latter can dent its box office potential if opened with superlative word-of-mouth. Interestingly, the Kamal Haasan starrer movie has adopted an 8-week OTT window in order to maximize its chances of working at the Hindi box office.

Housefull 5 is hitting the big screens on June 6, a day after Thug Life’s release. Let’s see how the comedy caper performs against the big Tamil release.

Serving as the 5th installment in the popular Housefull franchise, the comedy caper boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, and Soundarya Sharma.

