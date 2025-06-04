Is Angelina Jolie Spending 50th Birthday Alone? Source Reveals Her Intimate Plans Amid Chaotic Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie has turned 50! The actress reached the milestone birthday on June 4, but she is not expected to throw grand parties. The sources close to the movie star revealed that she would like her big day to be an intimate affair. Jolie will be joined by her six children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Advertisement

An insider revealed to People Magazine that most of the actress’s 40s were rough, battling through her divorce with the F1 star. Moreover, Jolie’s 50th also marks her first birthday after settling her divorce with Pitt in December 2024.

How will Angelina Jolie spend her 50th birthday?

According to sources close to Angelina Jolie, the actress is feeling more grounded after turning 50. They said that the Maleficent star "seems genuinely excited and happy about turning 50" but "doesn't want a big party." The insider also added that Jolie will want "a more intimate celebration.”

The source went on to explain, "So much of her 40s was rough. She’s in a much better place now. The kids are amazing and thriving. There is less family drama."

One of the insiders also went on to reveal to the media portal that the actress "is embracing the idea of turning 50 and feels more grounded than ever.” They added that the Hollywood star is not shying away from aging and is taking all of it in a really positive light. The source claimed, She feels calm and inspired, and she’s excited about what’s ahead."

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie on the work front

Following her split, Jolie marked her return to the screen with the biopic of Marie Claire. Moreover, she also took the director’s chair for the movie, which went on to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Her sons, Maddox and Pax, also worked with her on Without Blood, alongside Salma Hayek Pinault.

The actress was honored with the prestigious Tony Award for producing the new musical, The Outsiders. As for the most recent appearances, Jolie walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and also attended the world premiere of Emma Stone’s new film, Eddington.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Exudes White Swan Vibes as Chopard Godmother at 2025 Cannes Film Festival: PICS