Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 10: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi starrer nears Rs 60 cr mark, nets Rs 6 cr on 2nd Sunday

Maddock Films' latest production venture, Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is doing decently at the box office. The Karan Sharma directorial met with mixed word of mouth, and that turned out to be a major concern for the makers.

Bhool Chuk Maaf grabs Rs 6 crore on 2nd Sunday, nears Rs 60 crore mark

Debuted with Rs 7 crore on Day 1, Bhool Chuk Maaf wrapped its first weekend at Rs 28 crore. It also witnessed a reasonable trend on weekdays, concluding its first week at a decent figure of Rs 43 crore. The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer romantic-comedy entered the second weekend by collecting Rs 3 crore on its second Friday. It also experienced a notable surge and collected Rs 5 crore on its second Saturday.

According to estimates, the movie added Rs 6 crore to its tally on its second Sunday, bringing the total cumulative gross to Rs 57 crore at the Indian box office. The film will soon surpass the Rs 60 crore mark and then begin its final legs.

For the uninitiated, Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to stream on the OTT platform in a couple of days, which may impact its theatrical run at the box office. Moreover, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and Kamal Haasan's Thug Life are ready to grab most of the screens from the coming weekend, which will dent its box office massively.

Day-wise box office collections of Bhool Chuk Maaf are as follows:

Day Net Box Office 1 Rs 7.00 crore 2 Rs 9.50 crore 3 Rs 11.50 crore 4 Rs 4.25 crore 5 Rs 4.75 crore 6 Rs 3.25 crore 7 Rs 2.75 crore 8 Rs 3.00 crore 9 Rs 5.00 crore 10 Rs 6.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 57 crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

