Lee Jung Jae’s Squid Game 3 will be ‘darker’ and more brutal than Season 2, director says ‘cruel fate’ awaits players

As anticipation builds for the release of Squid Game Season 3 on Netflix, fans are getting a chilling glimpse into what lies ahead. The global phenomenon, starring Lee Jung Jae, is gearing up for its much-awaited finale and recent teasers have only fueled excitement.

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk has offered a sneak peek into the upcoming season, describing it as a darker chapter. Viewers can expect a twisted world where survival isn't just physical; it's psychological. Joining him, art director Chae Kyoung Sun shared insight into the revamped set designs.

Director Hwang teases darker final season

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk, the mastermind behind the franchise’s global success, has expressed his creative vision for the final season. As quoted by Soompi, “Season 3 will be darker and more brutal than Season 2, but at the same time, quite clever and humorous,” he revealed.

He explained, “I wanted to show a sense of childhood mixed with the bleak situations the characters face, their moral dilemmas, and the cruel fates that await them.” Through Squid Game, the director sought to raise fundamental questions: Do we still possess humanity? And if we do, is that humanity strong enough to change the world for the better?

Design that tells a story

Art director Chae Kyoung Sun shared new insights about the set design for Season 3. This season’s thematic design introduces imagery inspired by poisonous plants - a metaphor for beauty hiding danger. “I saw evil, like cruelty and violence, as poison. So I used different colors to represent poisonous plants when designing the VIP room,” she revealed.

From the lavish decor to the subtle color schemes, viewers will notice elements that hint at deceit, danger, and psychological manipulation. Chae noted that “If Season 1 showed the law of the jungle with a grassland theme, Season 3 boldly creates a space using bright but dangerous poisonous plants in its design.”

About Squid Game Season 3

The upcoming season will continue the gripping story of Seong Gi Hun, the reluctant hero portrayed by Lee Jung Jae. He re-enters the game not to win, but to confront and dismantle the terrifying system that destroyed countless lives. This time, the stakes are deeply personal.

Opposing him is the cold and calculating Front Man. The role is played by Lee Byung Hun, whose mysterious motives are set to unravel further as the series reaches its climax. This final chapter promises not only to wrap up lingering mysteries but also to push its characters (and viewers) to their emotional and ethical limits. With its premiere set for June 27, Squid Game 3 is shaping up to be a haunting and thought-provoking end to one of Netflix’s most successful series.

