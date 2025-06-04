Kim Soo Hyun tops superstar rankings for 6th week in a row amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal, Kim Hye Yoon leads female list

Actor Kim Soo Hyun proved his star power by topping the 74th Superstar Brand Power list with the highest number of votes. Despite facing bombshell allegations of dating Kim Sae Ron as a minor, he remains a dominant force in the industry, emerging as the most popular buzzed-about actor among online users, as reported by K-media outlet Top Star News on June 4. Read on to know which other actors and actresses featured in the top 3 list.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun secured No. 1 ranking in male category of 74th Superstar Brand Power list

Kim Soo Hyun cemented his status as one of South Korea's leading actors, topping the Superstar Brand Power list for six consecutive weeks. Amid the controversy surrounding his relationship with an underage Kim Sae Ron (now deceased), and the ongoing legal battle between his agency and the bereaved family, Kim Soo Hyun managed to claim the coveted spot. From May 28 to June 4, he collected over 1 million votes out of a total of 2,452,050, solidifying his position at the top.

Even after his last project, Queen of Tears, was released in March of last year and his upcoming drama was postponed indefinitely, he outperformed other notable actors, such as Byeon Woo Seok. The Lovely Runner actor trailed behind by a significant margin of 741,990 votes, taking the 3rd spot. Kim Hee Jae was second-placed with 468,270 votes.

Top 3 actors in 74th Superstar Brand Power ranking:

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun—1,043,280 votes Kim Hee Jae—468,270 votes Byeon Woo Seok—301,290 votes

Kim Hye Yoon secured No. 1 ranking in female category of 74th Superstar Brand Power list

In the female category, Kim Hye Yoon, renowned for her roles in Lovely Runner and Snowdrop, secured the number one rank for 46 weeks in a row. She solidified her position as a top star with the impressive winning streak. With a significant lead of 618,630 votes, she outpaced Park Eun Bin. Following closely behind the Hyper Knife actress was Im Yoon Ah, known for her role in King of the Land, who secured the third position.

Top 3 actresses in 74th Superstar Brand Power ranking:

Kim Hye Yoon—1,022,790 votes Park Eun Bin—404,160 votes Im YoonA—325,530 votes

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun's My Love from the Star to release in South America and re-air in Taiwan amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal