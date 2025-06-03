Aamir Khan is among the most celebrated superstars of Indian Cinema, who has delivered legacy films across genres ranging from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, to Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Andaz Apna Apna, Sarfarosh, Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal among others. The actor is presently gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, and will then slip into the prep stage of the Rajkumar Hirani directed Dadasaheb Phalke biopic. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan was creatively involved in at-least 10 scripts, before he decided on Rajkumar Hirani’s next.

A source shares, “Aamir Khan, and Rajkumar Hirani have together dreamt of making a film on the Father of Indian Cinema – Dadasaheb Phalke, and the script work was going on for the longest time. While Raju was working on Dadasaheb Phalke, Aamir was simultaneously creatively involved to develop multiple scripts – ranging from two Rajkumar Santoshi films: Char Din Ki Zindagi and Andaz Apna Apna 2, to Ujjwal Nikam biopic with Dinesh Vijan, the Anurag Basu directed Kishore Kumar, and a film with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra among others.”

The source further informs that Aamir also sat down to discuss the Gulshan Kumar biopic with director Tushar Hiranandani and Bhushan Kumar. “Aamir is a creative person, and loves to work on content that has potential. He did ample of meetings, and is committed to deliver content that hits the bullseye. Every film that he discussed could happen in the near future, though at the moment, he is all committed to play Dadasaheb Phalke,” the source added.

Apart from the above-mentioned films, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijit Joshi also jammed on an exciting plot for PK 2, which could also mark the entry of Ranbir Kapoor to the franchise. “There’s a definite idea for PK 2, which Hirani, Abhijat and Aamir are excited about and they will revisit it after the Dadasaheb Phalke. It’s a plot that organically leads itself to a sequel, with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, but the boat is far away from sailing. Ranbir too is aware of the idea and is excited to play an alien,” the source concludes.

Aamir is also in advanced talks for a feature film with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film, which at the moment is scheduled to go on floors in 2027. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

