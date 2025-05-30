EXCLUSIVE: War 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, Metro In Dino, Saiyaara, and Maa trailers on the big screen with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5

The much-awaited comic caper, Housefull 5 is all set for a theatrical release on June 6. The Akshay Kumar-led comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is the biggest summer offing from the Hindi Film Industry, and there is a tremendous buzz for the same in the cinema-going audience. And to capitalizing on the potential of high footfalls in Housefull 5 over the coming few weeks, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that multiple producers are set to unveil their content on the big screen with Housefull 5 from June 6.

The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. led War 2 is all set to be screened nationwide with Housefull 5. Going a step forward, the makers have also ensured that the teaser airs in the Southern markets with the Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life. “It’s a direct deal with exhibitors and multiplex chains all across the board. The teaser will screen in most of the properties with Housefull 5 and Thug Life. The makers are looking to maximize the reach of their content further, with constant screening of the teaser from June to August on the big screen,” revealed a source close to the development.

We hear that producer Bhushan Kumar is all set to launch the trailer of his July 6, 2025 release Metro In Dino on June 4. “While the digital launch happens on June 4, the trailer will be screened all across the board with Housefull 5. The idea is to communicate directly with the cinema-going audience,” the source added.

As all know, the Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is being released by PVRInox all across the country, and the leading chain has ensured to screen the theatrical trailer of this social dramedy on the big screen with all the films, including Housefull 5. “Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to release right after Housefull 5, and the trailer placement is a no brainer at all the properties, nationwide,,” the source informed.

The theatrical trailer of Kajol led Maa is hard-attached to the prints of Housefull 5. “While Maa arrives on June 27, the makers are also set with an aggressive marketing campaign for the next one month.” Last but not the least, YRF has also signed a deal with exhibitors all across to screen the teaser of their romantic saga, Saiyaara, which marks the launch pad of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. “Much like War 2, the teaser and other assets of Saiyaara will be marketed on the big screen leading to its release on July 18,” the source concluded.

Talking of Housefull 5, the comic caper rides on a strong ensemble led by Akshay Kumar with Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Nargis Fakhri among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

