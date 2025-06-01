Did you know Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat holds special connection to RK Narayan’s Malgudi Days? Find out how

The acclaimed series Panchayat, celebrated for its authentic depiction of rural India, is set to return with its fourth season on July 2, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The recently released teaser has only added to the excitement among fans looking forward to revisiting the village of Phulera. Interestingly, the show’s director drew inspiration from the beloved classic Malgudi Days and its rural theme; interestingly, he named it after the book series Panchatantra.

Advertisement

Director Deepak Kumar Mishra has credited classic Indian television, particularly Malgudi Days, as a significant inspiration for Panchayat. He expressed a desire to revive the viewers' fondness for such shows and relate that to reality. Mishra aimed to present a narrative that resonates with the simplicity and depth of village life, reminiscent of the storytelling in Malgudi Days.

During the release of the second season, director Deepak Kumar Mishra shared the reasoning behind naming the series Panchayat.

The director shared, "A panchayat in India is the personification of what village life is. I wanted to revive the viewers’ fondness for classic shows and relate that to reality. When we were kids, we grew up watching shows like Malgudi Days and Panchatantra. This had the essence of small village culture. We aimed to show the new-age generation what we grew up watching back in the day. ‘Panchayat’s name connects viewers to their motherlands.”

Advertisement

Panchayat follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who becomes the secretary of a Panchayat office in the fictional village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. The series delves into his experiences navigating the complexities of rural administration and community dynamics, offering a blend of humor and heartfelt moments.

The upcoming season promises to continue exploring the intricacies of village politics and personal relationships, maintaining the show's signature charm and relatability. With its engaging storytelling and strong performances, Panchayat continues to be a standout series that captures the essence of rural India.

Meanwhile, a new season of Panchayat is all set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2, 2025. The recently released teaser hints at the rising political tension in Phulera, as Pradhan Ji and Bhushan go head-to-head in a bid for victory. The upcoming season promises to unveil the fate of Phulera like never before.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan defends son Junaid Khan amid Loveyapa debacle, blames nepotism for failure: ‘Mujhe to achi lagi thi’