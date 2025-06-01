Narivetta Kerala Box Office Day 8: Tovino Thomas' crime thriller grosses Rs 1.35 crore on 2nd Sunday, approaches Rs 15 crore mark

The Malayalam movie Narivetta is performing very well at the box office. The Tovino Thomas starrer crime action drama movie is picking up slowly, showing a strong trend in Kerala. Directed by Anuraj Manohar, Narivetta registered a solid business day today on its second Sunday.

Narivetta clocks impressive Rs 1.35 crore on its second Sunday, nears Rs 15 crore mark

Debuted with Rs 1.70 crore, Narivetta clocked over Rs 9.20 crore in its opening week at the Kerala box office. It further witnessed a good traction and collected Rs 75 lakh on its second Friday, surpassing the Rs 10 crore mark. The movie grossed Rs 1 crore on the second Saturday, followed by a solid Rs 1.35 crore on the second Sunday. The total cume of Narivetta now stands at Rs 12.20 crore gross in its home turf.

The Tovino Thomas movie is inching towards the Rs 15 crore mark. It is expected to hold up well on the weekdays, too. However, the movie will have to face Thug Life from June 5th onwards, which might dent its box office potential. It will be interesting to see how the movie fares against the big-ticket Tamil release.

Day-wise box office collection of Narivetta in Kerala is as follows:

Day Gross Kerala Collection 1 Rs 1.70 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 2.00 crore 4 Rs 1.10 crore 5 Rs 1.05 crore 6 Rs 0.95 crore 7 Rs 0.80 crore 8 Rs 0.75 crore 9 Rs 1.00 crore 10 Rs 1.35 crore (est.) Total Rs 12.20 crore

Narivetta in cinemas

Narivetta is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

