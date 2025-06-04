Hina Khan in Manish Malhotra tissue saree with personalized soft pink veil and minimal mehndi makes for a beautiful bride

Hina Khan is now married, and we can't stop admiring her stunning wedding outfit! The actress finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, after dating for over 10 years. Our hearts are filled with joy as we celebrate their union, and we are completely enamored by Hina's bridal attire. In the world of bridal fashion, certain looks transcend mere clothing, and for us, Hina's exquisite wedding saree is one of the exceptional choices.

Advertisement

Draped in a Manish Malhotra designer tissue opal green handloom saree, the actress radiated elegance, beauty, and unmissable wedding glow. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's wedding pictures took the internet by storm, leaving everyone in awe. By choosing a hue like opal green for the big day, her outfit beautifully combined tradition with a personal touch. Her saree not only embodied elegance, but it also made a statement. Crafted from handloom silk, it featured a light blush border adorned with intricate thread work and zardozi embroidery. The subtle pleated gota detailing added depth to the fabric, while a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem provided a dreamy finish.

The blouse, with a soft pink undertone, was beautifully structured, which allowed the saree to be the star. One of the most intimate details of Hina's gorgeous six yards was the delicate embroidery of her and Rocky Jaiswal's names, which was stitched onto the saree itself. This personal touch, woven into the traditional design, made it truly unique. It wasn't just an outfit she wore, it was something she lived in.

Advertisement

Here are PICS of the gorgeous bride and groom:

These breathtaking pictures prove that the most powerful fashion statements are not always the loudest. For her gorgeous outfit, Hina opted for jewellery which created a regal look. Her makeup was dewy and ethereal, which highlighted her natural glow. Her hair was styled in loose waves cascading under the dupatta. The TV diva's unique designer minimal mehendi is perfect for every bride who wants to ditch long hours.

Speaking about Rocky Jaiswal, the groom opted for an off-white kurta set that was both classic and refined. His outfit mirrored the detail and texture of Hina's saree.

Ditching the grand wedding, which demands the presence of 1,000 guests, Hina opted for an intimate wedding in the presence of her family members.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan marries longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, see dreamy PICS