EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Barun Sobti credits Karan Wahi for bagging first show, here's what happened and how

Barun Sobti is one such actor who emerged fan favorite after his stint in the hit TV drama Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Although the Shanaya Irani starrer proved to be a turning point in his career, it was the show titled Shraddha in 2009 through which he made his acting debut. While speaking to Pinkvilla recently, the actor disclosed a surprising fact about bagging his debut show and revealed how he got the opportunity because of Karan Wahi.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Barun Sobti recalled how he bagged his first break in the industry. He said, "Pehla break, mera ek friend hai Karan Wahi. Voh mere se ek saal chota hai. Mere school se. (First break, I have a friend Karan Wahi. He is one year younger than me. He is from my school). So he was supposed to do Shraddha, and he was expensive at that time."

Further, Barun shared how the makers found Karan Wahi's fees expensive and to cast someone similar to him, they roped in Barun. Revealing the full incident, the actor said, "The creative Mukti, who used to tie Rakhi to me. she told Karan, 'We can't afford you. Tera jaisa koi sasta wala hai toh le aa (If there's someone who is cheaper than you then get him'. I was speaking to Karan."

Barun recalled how Karan informed him about Shraddha. He revealed, "He (Karan) was a great help, and he told me 'Aisa show hai, audition karle (There is this show, audition for it)' He used to tell me, 'You should come here a lot' So I auditioned, got through, I came." This is how Barun Sobti bagged his first show and since then, hasn't looked back.

Praising Karan, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor added, "Karan mere se ek saal chota hai. Baccha hai mera (Karan is a year younger to me. He is like my kid). He is a younger brother. He is terrific friends with my wife. Karan is again one of those guys, he is not a loser. I don't mean this badly, loser word. Karan is ladne wala. He will fight. He will work. He will just keep working. I love him."

Over the years, Barun starred in several Television shows. His foray in the OTT world garnered him immense fame and success.

