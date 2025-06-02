RJ Mahvash lucky for PBKS? Fans REACT as Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF opens comments on her old ‘prediction’ post after win against MI

Actress RJ Mahvash has been making headlines for quite some time after reports of her dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal went viral. However, she isn’t bothered by such reports and consistently attends all his matches, turning into his biggest cheerleader. She recently shared several photos from the stadium and predicted that Yuzvendra’s team, PBKS, will enter the IPL 2025 finals. However, the actress had kept her comment section of the post off. Now, after her prediction turned out to be true, she opened the comment section and fans called her lucky for the team.

Taking to Instagram on May 30, RJ Mahvash shared several photos and videos of her attending the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chandigarh. She was seen proudly showing off the flag of Yuzvendra Chahal’s team and posing with it.

Sharing the post, she predicted PBKI going into the finals and wrote, “Prediction: Final match RCB vs PBKS hoga!” But there was a twist. She kept the comment section off.

Mahvash’s prediction turned out to be true. PBKI won against MI in IPL 2025 and went into the finals to clash with RCB. The Pyar Paisa Profit actress couldn't contain her excitement and opened the comments section of the post. As soon as she turned it on, fans gushed in, calling her PBKI’s lucky charm.

A user wrote, “@rj.mahvash, you are lucky charm of Punjab Kings.” While another wrote, “Yuzi Chahal ko trophy ki kya zarurat unke pass already app ho.” A user commented, “Bhabhi on top @yuzi_chahal23.” Meanwhile, someone else wrote, “She literally waited 2 days to open the comment section. “ One chimed in writing, “Sorry cutie! but final rcb hi jitegi.”

Meanwhile, taking to her Instagram stories, RJ Mahvash re-shared the post and wrote, “LO KHOL DIYE COMMENTS ab batao! Kaun tha ke “SORRY BUT MI jeetegi.” In another IG story, she wrote, “PREDICTION BOLTEEEEEY well played punjab 1 more to go!”

For those unaware, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have consistently denied dating rumors. Both have maintained that they are close friends and have dismissed any romantic speculation.

