EXCLUSIVE: After Chhaava, Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Uttekar in talks with Shraddha Kapoor for their next

On May 26, 2025, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted outside the Maddock office in Mumbai and the same has sparked speculations on the purpose of her visit. After our due diligence, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shraddha Kapoor had visited the Maddock office for a meeting with producer Dinesh Vijan to discuss a reunion after the historic success of Stree 2. A source shares, “Shraddha Kapoor met Dinesh Vijan, and the duo were joined by Chaavva director, Laxman Uttekar too.”

The source adds, “Laxman and Shraddha discussed a script, which the latter has loved and principally agreed on. If everything goes well, Shraddha Kapoor will spearhead Laxman Uttekar’s next directorial after Chhaava.” We hear that the film is based on a Marathi novel, and will feature Shraddha playing a Maharashtrian on screen. “All other details are kept under wraps for now. There is a possibility of an A-List male lead also to come onboard the film,” the source informs.

The talks are in the nascent stages at the moment, but the likelihood of this project to fall in place are high, as Shraddha Kapoor also shares a great bond with Maddock. “Dinesh Vijan is presently on a dream run, and is looking to create content that breaks away from the trends. Dinoo, along with Laxman Uttekar have pitched a subject to Shraddha, that they truly believe in and is deep rooted in the Maharashtrian culture,” the source concludes.

Apart from the yet-to-be-announced feature film in discussion with Shraddha Kapoor, Laxman Uttekar and Dinesh Vijan are also working on a 3-hero project, which he hopes to take on floors in 2026/2027 with 3 top tier actors of Indian Cinema. Talking of Dinesh Vijan, the filmmaker is on a roll with 2 films in the Rs 500 crore club, and is looking to expand his horror comedy universe in the years to come by. The next in the franchise is Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release.

For Shraddha, the Laxman Uttekar directorial could be the next for the big screen after Stree 2, as her talks with Tumbbad director, Anil Rahi Barve fell through recently. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

