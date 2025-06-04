Janhvi Kapoor calls mom Sridevi ‘fairy princess’ as she rewatches Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, wears personalized jacket

Although Sridevi is no longer among us, her legacy keeps reminding us of her. The late veteran actress played the female lead in the 1990 Telugu release Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, alongside Chiranjeevi. Marking its 35th anniversary, the film was re-released in theaters, and Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, watched it. The Dhadak actress was not only elated to have experienced it on the big screens but also paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother in a stylish way.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a series of pictures that showed her wearing a denim jacket, but it isn't just an ordinary jacket. The outfit features Sridevi’s face, depicting her endless love for her late mother. Inspired by Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, the jacket had cutouts of Chiranjeevi and Amrish Puri.

In the caption, the Devara actress expressed her obsession with the movie and wrote, "Obsessed with this jacket!!!! Obsessssssssed with this movie!!!! I had the pleasure of rewatching the rereleased print a couple days back and was reminded of the magic created by the whole team. Mumma is like an angel fairy princess and so funny and so cute."

Here's how Janhvi Kapoor posed in the jacket:

Heaping praise on Megastar Chiranjeevi for his performance, Janhvi remarked, "His inimitable humor, bravado and swagger and both of them together. Raghavendra sirs vision. Amrish Puri sir the music, sets, costumes, story!!! All the actors!!!!!" Detailing more about her experience, she called the re-release a "gift to cinema lovers."

Reacting to the heartwarming post, fans showered much love. While many found the pictures 'wonderful', a few netizens were quick to mention Sridevi's acting mettle.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming romantic comedy drama Param Sundari. Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the movie is scheduled to hit the theaters on July 25, 2025. In addition to this, Kapoor has multiple movies in the pipeline.

She has collaborated with Ram Charan for a movie called Peddi. Further, the Bollywood diva is set to share screens alongside Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

