Everything about Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s marriage: Grand wedding venue, guest list and more

Akhil Akkineni and beau Zainab Ravdjee are finally getting married on June 6, 2025. The couple who had been in a relationship for some time made the official announcement after an engagement ceremony back in November 2024.

As opposed to his half-brother Naga Chaitanya’s wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, Akhil’s marriage is expected to be an extravagant and grand event. Here’s what fans can expect from it.

Advertisement

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding venue

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee are all set to ring the wedding bells soon, with the event expected to take place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Last year, Chay and Sobhita also got married at the same place.

While more details about the marriage are yet to be made, speculations are rife that the couple would be hosting a special celebratory event in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Akhil-Zainab wedding list

Akhil and Zainab’s wedding is expected to be a star-studded event with various famous personalities from Telugu cinema expected to make an appearance. While an official update is yet to be made, Nagarjuna Akkineni has personally visited dignitaries and welcomed them to the ceremony.

Starting with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, the Kuberaa actor, his wife Amala Akkineni, along with Zainab’s parents, cordially invited the Chief Minister.

Apart from him, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were also invited after Nagarjuna visited them personally at their residences.

Advertisement

Nagarjuna Akkineni invites famous personalities to Akhil’s wedding

Talking about Akhil Akkineni’s fiancée, Zainab Ravdjee is an artist and perfumer, based in Mumbai. Born in Hyderabad, the painter is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee and has made a successful career for herself after showcasing her art in various locations of India, Dubai, and London.

Moving forward, Akhil was last seen 3 years ago in the movie Agent. The spy actioner, released back in 2023, featured the actor as an aspiring RAW agent who wishes to work under the guidance of his idol, Colonel Mahadev aka The Devil, played by Mammootty.

However, as the film tanked, the actor is all geared up to hit the big screens next with Lenin, starring alongside Sreeleela.

ALSO READ: SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli to kick off new schedule on June 9 in Hyderabad