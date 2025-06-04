Mohanlal’s most iconic roles: Spadikam’s Aadu Thoma, Chotta Mumbai’s Thala, Thudarum’s Benz and more

Mohanlal has been an irreplaceable figure and thespian in Malayalam cinema for many years. The actor’s prominence in performing a variety of genres over the years started off with him playing the main antagonist in a movie.

Moving forward, the acting side of Mohanlal showcased immense natural talent and everlasting charm that one could not get enough of. Whether playing a chocolate romantic hero, your average Joe, a sadistic villain, a playful guy, or even a gut-wrenching artist, he ensures all eyes are on him, even if it’s just a minor glimpse.

Having surpassed over 4 decades in the film industry, the superstar has ventured into several languages, making him a well-known face and one of the best actors in India. Here are some of Mohanlal’s iconic roles in cinema.

Top 12 Most Iconic Roles of Mohanlal

1. Gopalakrishnan - Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984)

Genre: Comedy

Known for: Screwball humor

Why it’s iconic

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are widely known to be close friends, starting their college years together in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. As the duo continues to be iconic for fans, this was the first time Mohanlal featured under his friend’s direction.

The debut project of Priyadarshan, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, is a screwball comedy film known for its witty dialogues, sarcastic moments, and fresh humor. The crazy ride offered by the Oppam director presents the superstar as if someone straight out of a Dickensian drama. The iconic movie, which holds significant effect within the realms of pop culture in Malayalam, was remade in Hindi as Hungama.

2. Shyam - Boeing Boeing (1985)

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Known for: French play adaptation

Why it’s iconic

Boeing Boeing, once again, brought together director Priyadarshan and Mohanlal. It presented a wild, fun, and twisted tale, which was based on the French play of the same name.

The movie features Shyam, a silver-tongued, smooth talker who, with his charm, manages to woo 3 different flight attendants. However, confusion and sureshot chaos erupt when all of them collide with each other, ending the man’s ruse once and for all. The Hindi remake of the film, titled Garam Masala, featured Akshay Kumar in the lead.

3. Vincent Gomez - Rajavinte Makan (1986)

Up until 1986, Mohanlal was considered to be a great actor fit for romantic and comedy roles, but was stereotyped. However, breaking all norms, in 1986, the actor became a superstar with a gangster role as Vincent Gomez in Rajavinte Makan.

Based on the novel, Rage of Angels by Sidney Sheldon, the movie features the tale of a crime boss who sets out for revenge against Home Minister N. Krishnadas. The film, directed by Thampi Kannanthanam, rejected by several stars back then, was made on a small budget and completed filming in just a month.

The dialogue, “My phone number is 2255,” is still an iconic pop culture reference for many fans, remembering the actor’s calm and menacing portrayal.

4. Dasan - Nadodikkattu (1987)

Genre: Satirical Comedy

Known for: Cult-classic

Why it’s iconic

Nadodikkattu is an irreplaceable cinematic venture in Malayalam cinema, which withstands the tests of time even after years since its release. The movie focuses on the lives of 2 friends - Dasan and Vijayan, who make a basic livelihood in the struggling economy.

In hopes of a brighter future, they decide to illegally make their way into Dubai, but the ferryman tricks them and drops them off at Chennai instead. With several instances that follow, they come across a professional hitman, eventually turning out as detectives in this Sathyan Anthikad directorial.

5. Sathyanadhan - Sadayam (1992)

Genre: Psychological Drama

Known for: Portrayal of paranoia

Why it’s iconic

Standing apart in his long line of iconic ventures, Sadayam featured the superstar in a conflicting role. The film features the tale of a man convicted of killing multiple women and awaiting his capital punishment.

Taking us through a series of flashbacks, the film focuses on how the man is caught in the murders and the paranoia that led him to that state.

6. Mangalassery Neelakandan - Devaasuram (1993)

Genre: Action Drama

Known for: Playing a feudal lord

Why it’s iconic

Devaasuram and Mangalassery Neelakandan would surely be one of the most memorable characters played by Mohanlal in his career. The film by IV Sasi featured the tale of an arrogant Mangalassery Neelakandan, a feudal lord who shares a rivalry with Mundakkal Shekaran.

In the heated feud they share, Neelakandan finds out a shocking truth about his existence, turning his entire world upside down. The film’s dialogue, “Vazhi Maaru-eda Mundakkal Shekara,” is still a popular phrase in Kerala.

7. Aadu Thoma - Spadikam (1995)

Genre: Action

Known for: Cult-classic character

Why it’s iconic

If there’s a character of Mohanlal that would be every fan’s favorite, then it will be Aadu Thoma in Spadikam. This role featured the actor as the son of a toxic father, going against the latter’s wishes in life, becoming a ruffian in all aspects.

8. Kanimangalam Jagannathan Thampuran - Aaraam Thampuran (1997)

Genre: Action Drama

Known for: Popular character

Why it’s iconic

Created by Shaji Kailas, Aaram Thampuran featured the tale of Jagannathan, a Mumbai-based enforcer whose only wish is to own a royal manor called Kanimangalam in Kerala. With his arrival in the village, the socio-political balance shifts, with an old personal score for him to be settled.

9. Kunjikuttan - Vanaprastham (1999)

Genre: Psychological drama

Known for: Portrayal of depression

Why it’s iconic

While he may not be a popular character among the masses, this film features Mohanlal’s epic acting skills as he portrays a person suffering from depression. A favorite for cinephiles and acting enthusiasts, the story focuses on Kunjikuttan, a man who was never accepted by his father, disgraced for being from the lower caste, and even facing betrayal from the woman he loved.

The nuances and layers of this character explain why the superstar is considered a GOAT.

10. Vasco Da Gama aka Thala - Chotta Mumbai (2007)

Genre: Action Comedy

Known for: Balancing humor and action

Why it’s iconic

An iconic Mohanlal movie, especially for Gen Z men and women, would be the Anwar Rasheed directorial Chotta Mumbai. With a cult following, the film had him playing a good-for-nothing man living with his father and sisters, carrying on day-to-day life with his wayward friends.

However, the happy-go-lucky lives of Thala and his gang are shaken when he crosses paths with Nadeshan, a corrupt police officer.

11. Stephen Nedumpally / Khureshi Ab'ram - Lucifer (2019)

Genre: Political action drama

Known for: Illuminati reference

Why it’s iconic

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead, featured the tale of Stephen Nedumpally, a popular politician who faces adversity after the passing of his father-figure, PK Ramdas. It is one of the most recent ventures of the actor, and is also widely popular with several references within Malayali pop culture.

12. Benz - Thudarum (2025)

Genre: Drama Thriller

Known for: One of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies

Why it’s iconic

Thudarum is the latest cinematic experience that portrays the nuances and brilliance of acting by the superstar. A film that solidifies his stature as one of the greatest is a family drama thriller, which had him playing a range of emotions.

Conclusion

Analyzing the characters and iconic roles of Mohanlal is never an easy task. The actor and his long list of films can each be taken out and given a complete focus as material for studying.

This evolution of a man from character roles to comedy and superstardom makes it much easier to describe him as a phenomenon rather than anything else. With such an illustrious background, Mohanlal continues to reinvent himself with newer characters and challenges. How can we forget, he is the one and only, Malayalam cinema’s Mohanlal.

