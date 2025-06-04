'She was in OT for 14 hours...': Shoaib Ibrahim updates fans on Dipika Kakar's stage 2 liver cancer surgery

Dipika Kakar recently revealed to her fans that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, leaving everyone shocked and concerned for her. She was scheduled to undergo tumor removal surgery on June 3. This update was shared by her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, on his Instagram story. Recently, Shoaib provided another update on Dipika's health following her surgery. He mentioned that the surgery lasted for 14 hours, and currently, Dipika is in the ICU.

On June 4, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram handle and shared a story updating fans about Dipika Kakar's health condition. He revealed that Dipika's surgery went on for a long time and mentioned that she is currently in the ICU. The actor also mentioned that Dipika is in pain, but she is stable.

Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "Hi everyone, Sorry I couldn’t update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hrs. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She’s in some pain, but she’s stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se for your love, prayers, and support it truly means a lot. I will update you all once she’s out of the ICU. Thank you once again. Keep praying for her."

On June 2 night, Shoaib Ibrahim had shared the news with his fans that Dipika will undergo her stage 2 liver cancer surgery on June 3 morning. Ever since then, the fans have been waiting for an update from him about Dipika's health condition. Ever since the couple shared this news with their fans, fans have showered them with blessings and good wishes.

For the uninformed, the Sasural Simar Ka actor learned about the diagnosis after she experienced a severe stomach ache due to a stone present in her gallbladder. However, after several blood tests, CT scans and other procedures, the couple learned about a tumour that is present in Dipika's left liver, which is as big as a tennis ball. Later, it was revealed that the tumor is cancerous.

Workwise, Dipika Kakar was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef.

