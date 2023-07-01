Celebrity Full Review: 5 characters/moments that stood out in Park Gyu Young, Kang Minhyuk starrer drama

Name: Celebrity

Premiere date: June 29th 2023

Cast: Park Gyu Young, Kang Minhyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun

Director: Kim Cheol Kyu

Writer: Kim Ki Young

Genre: Thriller

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: Netflix

Recently, Netflix released all the episodes for Celebrity and we have already reviewed the first two episodes of the drama. The drama follows a popular influencer named Seo Ari (Park Gyu Young) who got to her fame and success in spite of a series of misfortunes and troubles caused by the ladies of Gabin Society (a group of ladies who are rich influencers based in Seoul). She catches the eye of chaebol heir Han Joon Kyung (Kang Minhyuk) and his ex-lover/friend Yoon Shi Hyun (Lee Chung Ah) and her husband Jin Tae Jeon (Lee Dong Gun). The viewers are thrown into the world of influencers and its gritty underbelly.

Our favorite characters/moments in the drama:-

Park Gyu Young as Seo Ari:

It seems as if Seo Ari was made for Park Gyu Young, she absolutely smashed the role and expressed the intricacies of being a hot-shot internet celebrity and gaining an abnormal amount of wealth and fame in a short time. From the initial humble beginnings to getting a taste of the euphoric feeling of receiving instant validation from unknown people, Seo Ari changed as a person. While she still had strict principles, she was also swayed by fame and money. The great part about her is that she never gives up and comes back stronger than ever.

Kang Minhyuk as Han Joon Kyung:

CEO of a popular cosmetics brand, Han Joon Kyung is a seemingly straightforward man but has a lot of tricks up his sleeve. He gets smitten by Seo Ari from the beginning and thus begins their whirlwind of a relationship. Whenever they were on-screen, the viewers could feel the seismic waves of tension rolling off of them. Besides being handsome and tall, he also has a set of morals that gets stronger by Seo Ari’s resolve of being a moral person.

Lee Chung Ah as Yoon Shi Hyun:

Yoon Shi Hyun is a soft-spoken yet strong woman who does not stand for the immoral Gabin Society ladies but helps them out however she can. She seems like the picture perfect elegant woman who is regal and feminine. Her relationship with Seo Ari is very special as we see these two create a bond over various incidents and become the best friends we didn’t expect!

Advertisement

Lee Dong Gun as Jin Tae Jeon:

A businessman and rich heir, that’s Jin Tae Jeon and he is proud of his identity as one can see him talk in third person perspective about himself constantly. He is also a somewhat caricatured rich person with power and connections but he did a great job at making viewers help him.

Surprise cameos:

Many surprising stars showed up to the screen like Business Proposal’s Seol In Ah as a famous star, Romance Is a Bonus Book, Snowdrop star Jung Eugene as the muse of Balmain, Choi Bom, Dr Romantic’s Yoon Bora and most surprising, 2PM member and popular ongoing drama King The Land star Lee Junho!

Negative aspects of the series:

Haphazard story-telling:

While we understand that it is meant to go back and forth between the past and present- which they distinguish with the screen ratio but it is not enough to save the storytelling aspect of it. Because it keeps jumping, the viewers get whiplashed by it. It could have been with each episode that the first 30 minutes is given present and rest to the past stories to maintain the flow but the way it was originally done left the show something to be desired.

BBBfamous’ identity:

The revelation of the hate account BBBfamous felt rushed and didn’t make any sense. They should have introduced the character in the beginning but in the background so there was some correlation but the last episode skipped all that to introduce the antagonist in the end with a half-hearted motivation behind crimes, which was not satisfying or helpful in any way.

The Gabin Society ladies:

While they were supposed to be the memorable antagonists of the drama, they were the most forgettable part, despite being a part of the main cast. The caricature of jealous women with a classist complex was very obvious and while they did a great job of portraying the characters, there was nothing remotely new about these characters that would leave you hating them for their behavior, it rather made us want to skip their scenes after a while because all they did was talk about Seo Ari whether she was around or not.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: See You in My 19th Life premieres in India; Recap of first four episodes starring Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat