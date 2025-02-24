SAG Awards 2025's In Memoriam Segment Honors Shannen Doherty, Maggie Smith and More

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards paid tribute to late actors during its In Memoriam segment on February 23. The ceremony honored stars who passed away in the last year, including Shannen Doherty, Maggie Smith, James Earl Jones, and Richard Lewis.

The tribute featured video clips from each artist’s career, showcasing their memorable performances. Lisa Kudrow introduced the segment with a heartfelt speech about the lasting impact of great acting, as per Entertainment Weekly. "We can all remember the first time an actor's performance had an impact on us," she said. "Great performances create meaning and inspire connection."

Several Hollywood legends were remembered during the segment. This included Bob Newhart, Olivia Hussey, Shelley Duvall, Donald Sutherland, Ken Page, John Amos, David Lynch, Kris Kristofferson, and Gavin Creel.

Shannen Doherty, best known for Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, died at 52 in 2024 after a long battle with cancer. Maggie Smith, the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey actress, was also recognized for her incredible career. James Earl Jones, famous for voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars, and comedian Richard Lewis were also featured.

Despite the emotional tribute, some stars were left out, including Gen V actor Chance Perdomo, One Life to Live star Thom Christopher, and Grease actress Susan Buckner.

Perdomo, known for The Boys spinoff Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, died in a motorcycle accident on March 31, 2024, at age 27. Christopher, who played Carlo Hesser in One Life to Live, passed away in December 2023 at 84. Buckner, famous for playing Patty Simcox in Grease, died at 72 on May 2, 2024.

Lisa Kudrow reflected on how actors leave a lasting impression on audiences. "While the passing of an actor can feel like a great loss, we can also feel gratitude for the enduring works they’ve left behind," she said.

Her speech came more than a year after the death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away in 2023. Perry was honored at the 2024 SAG Awards alongside Michael Gambon, Treat Williams, and Paul Reubens.