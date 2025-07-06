Squid Game 3 star Lee Byung Hun reacts to The Front Man spin-off rumors: ‘I’m very compelled…’

Would Lee Byung Hun star in another Squid Game version as the series closes off with a finale? The question has been on the minds of many, as an American version by David Fincher is seemingly planning its production in the fall of this year. However, director Hwang Dong Hyuk has denied his involvement in the project as of now. The actor behind Hwang In Ho himself seems very interested in the possible next story and affirmed his willingness to appear in the show.

Lee Byung Hun spoke about a possible The Front Man spin-off to The Hollywood Reporter, shedding light on plans with the writer of the show. “Director Hwang and I have been joking about a Front Man spin-off since the beginning. We both thought that the Front Man or the recruiter could be interesting for more story, because we haven’t really explored these characters in their entirety yet. Their backstory is still vague, and their character is still a little murky.”

While the details have not been set in place, they seem open to trying out their options. As for whether the actor would appear in it himself, there was positive inclination from his end, “To look at the Front Man with a full character study would be a very fun thing to do. So, as for your question — of course I’d be willing to star in it. The character has already been built and designed, and I’m very compelled by him. Just as the fans are curious to know more about him, I am too. That’s a story I’d be very willing to tell.”

How did Squid Game 3 end?

Lee Byung Hun, who played The Front Man in all 3 seasons of Squid Game, remained alive at the end of the series. He can be seen closing off loose ends by handing over the money that belonged to Lee Jung Jae’s Seong Gi Hun to his family, and Player 222’s baby gets all the money after winning the game. Wi Ha Joon’s Hwang Jun Ho turned into the guardian for the kid. With his Cate Blanchett encounter, who seems to have taken over The Salesman role after Gong Yoo’s end, it appears more than likely that a The Front Man spin-off could be possible.

Previously, Hwang Dong Hyuk looked interested in exploring a story between seasons 1 and 2 to talk about what happens with Seong Gi Hun as he wins 4.56 billion KRW and investigates the origin of Squid Game.

