SAG Awards 2025: Check Out 5 Memorable Moments, From Demi Moore’s Speech To Keke Palmer's Return With Iconic Fit

SAG Awards this year gave us many memorable moments that deserve to go down in the history books. Many acclaimed projects and actors took home prestigious awards but some events, including Demi Moore’s inspiring speech and Keke Palmer wowing us with her iconic look, are something that is not to be missed out on.

If you missed them, don't worry, because here’s a brief peek at the unforgettable moments that occurred during the show that was held on February 23, 2025, at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

1. Demi Moore inspired us yet again

Demi Moore grabbed the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in the Leading Role category for her work in The Substance. During her acceptance speech, she mentioned that she became a part of the organization back in 1978 as a teen and how it altered her life.

She candidly expressed that as a young performer, the casting directors, producers, and directors got her in the audition rooms and that their feedback meant everything to her. Moore added, “As these young actors feel like they have do it all, don’t lose sight of the human connection. That is the work we do... to be connected to one another.”

2. Keke Palmer serves an iconic look

Keke Palmer surely knows how to do it right, may that be her acting, singing, throwing shade, or serving the events with her stunning looks, and her latest choice of ensemble at the SAG awards is a true testament to that.

She donned a Chanel vintage black dress with an eye-catching gold design at the front, but this was not the only thing that made it special. The iconic gown was previously donned by Jaime Lee Curtis back in 1986 during the First Annual American Cinematheque Awards Salute to Eddie Murphy.

3. Keiran Culkin takes a playful jab at Adrien Brody

Keiran Culkin won the Supporting Actor honor for his work in A Real Pain. His entire acceptance speech was nothing short of an entertainer but the one that took the cake was the joke he made about fellow nominee Adrien Brody.

He joked about the SAG Trophy being a “heavy award” and quipped, “That's why they put the thing here, I guess, right? I don't think it's any way anyone can hold this for 45 seconds, which is the allotted time. Adrian Brody, 45 seconds.”

The actor made sure to say that there wasn't any reason to “take that shot.” and further expressed that he loved him, adding, “It's a joke. You take your time.”

4. Jane Fonda honored with the Life Achievement Award

Jane Fonda, who has wowed the audience with her amazing acting skills, grabbed the Life Achievement Award during the prestigious function. Just like her performing skills, Fonda also blew people’s minds with her speech.

At one point, the actress stated that for women like her, who grew up in the 1940s and 50s, when “women weren't supposed to have opinions and not get angry, acting gave me a chance to play angry women with opinions, which, as you know, is a bit of a stretch for me.”

She also made sure to appreciate SAG for being an organization that created empathy that gives an opportunity to fathom humanity and “touch souls.”

5. Selena Gomez gives a hilarious acceptance speech

Selena Gomez starrer venture, Only Muders In The Building, garnered the SAG trophy in Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble ion Comedy Series. The songstress went on the stage to give an acceptance speech.

She quipped, “We never win. This is so weird!” Gomez further joked that her fellow co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were not preset “because, you know, they don't really care.” In her speech, the Disney alum expressed her thankfulness and stated, “And I take it home for all of us, and I'm bringing this back to New York for season five. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful.”