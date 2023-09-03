‘That was a bigger disappointment...’: When Taylor Swift came out of the closet and revealed her political views in her Miss Americana documentary

Taylor Swift is bigger than ever now. She has been breaking all records since her comeback in 2017 with her album Reputation. So much so that she even dropped a Netflix movie of her Reputation Tour, followed by her documentary Miss Americana in 2020, where she covered her life as an artist as well as politics. For the very first time, the Midnights singer felt the need to open up and reveal her political views for several reasons. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been extremely busy releasing new albums and re-recording her previous albums; the singer is also currently on her Eras Tour, which features more than 17 years of music.

Taylor Swift opened up about her political views

Miss Americana, Taylor Swift's 2020 Netflix documentary, is possibly our first true insight into the musician's personal life. Swift focused the majority of her television time on a subject no one expected: politics, despite years of personal problems including sexual assault (and discovering burritos). Swift recalled her difficulty being loud and involved in a political context throughout Miss Americana.

Miss Americana began with the diva tinkering on her piano and reading a journal entry she made when she was 13 years old. "My entire moral code as a kid now needs to be thought of as good.

However, as the film investigates, Swift's moral code became muddled somewhere along her spectacular journey to popularity. Swift said she felt fulfilled by her followers' acceptance and became the person they wanted her to be. For a long time, that individual avoided any political conflict, prompting millions of supporters to ask her the same question: why? Swift did not endorse any candidate for government in the 2016 presidential election, and many regarded this as the public figure's silent support for right-wing politics, notably those raised in the South on more traditional values.

However, in Miss Americana, Swift explained why she was so secretive about politics for most of her career. She said, "Part of being a country artist is not forcing your politics on people. Let people go about their lives. That is ingrained in us.”

But that all changed when two major events in Swift's life collided: first, she went through a trial for her sexual assault lawsuit against DJ David Mueller, which Swift said shifted her perspective on injustice in the US legal system. Second, there was a specific poll in the midterm election that elicited those same thoughts.

Swift broke her political silence for the first time on Instagram when she endorsed Blackburn's Democratic opponent, Phil Bredesen. But it was an intense debate that preceded Swift's Instagram post that indicated why she had remained silent all these years. She was seen sobbing and begging her team as to why Blackburn's nomination bothered her so much after everything she's been through.

Taylor Swift is set to bring her Eras Tour to theaters

Taylor Swift has been in the news for all the right reasons. Swift has been tremendously busy, from her record-breaking album Midnights to her spectacular Eras Tour. But she has a treat in store for all the Swifties out there. The Blank Space singer is planning a small adventure for her followers. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film is a one-of-a-kind concert film. On Friday, October 13th, the picture will be released in theaters across North America.

Those who were unable to obtain tickets to Taylor Swift's record-breaking stadium tour in the United States may have their damaged emotions eased, while those who did may have some quick recollections. Taylor Swift's filmed rendition of The Eras Tour will be presented in North American theaters this autumn, with an opening date of Friday, October 13th (of course). However, it remains unclear when it will be released on streaming giants.

