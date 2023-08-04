Taylor Swift extends Eras Tour with exciting new locations and dates in 2024; Deets inside

Taylor Swift fans in the United States and Canada have a reason to rejoice as the pop sensation announced additional tour dates for her Eras Tour. The tour, which was originally slated to conclude in 2023, will now be making a return to North America in the fall of 2024, with 15 more shows added to the lineup.

Toronto gets its turn to witness Taylor Swift

One question that has been on many fans' minds is, "What about Canada?" Well, the wait is over! Swifties in Canada will finally get their chance to experience the magic of the Eras Tour, with six shows lined up at the iconic Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. This long-awaited treat promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans north of the border. The tour will culminate with six exciting shows in Toronto throughout November 2024, making it an unforgettable experience for fans north of the border.

As if the Eras Tour couldn't get any better, Taylor has a fantastic surprise for her fans. The talented Gracie Abrams will be joining as the opening act for all the North American dates in fall 2024.

In a message to her fans, Taylor expressed her excitement, saying, "Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era. Miami, New Orleans, Indy, and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information."

Taylor Swift sends greetings to Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis

Not only is Canada getting some Taylor love, but other North American cities will also be part of the 2024 tour extension. Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis will each host three exhilarating shows. Miami's Hard Rock Stadium will be the first stop in October, followed by Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and finally, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in November.

While the added tour dates are already a reason for celebration, Taylor didn't close the door on even more surprises. She left fans with a sense of anticipation, hinting that these may not be the final dates and that more additions might be in the works.

How to book your tickets and get verified fan registration?

Before returning to North America, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will continue to captivate audiences across the globe. From Latin America to Asia and Europe, the tour promises an exhilarating experience for fans worldwide.

Fans eager to secure their spot at these highly sought-after shows can register for Verified Fan status on Taylor Swift's website until Saturday at 5 p.m. ET/2 PT. This ensures priority access to tickets. For those unable to attend, resale tickets will be available on various platforms like Vividseats, Stubhub, and Seatgeek.

Mark your calendars and get ready to join Taylor Swift on her journey through time and music as she brings the Eras Tour to a city near you in 2024. It's not just a concert; it's an extraordinary celebration of artistry and connection, and an experience her fans wouldn't want to miss!