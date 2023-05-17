Is John Wick Chapter 4 releasing on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know

Keanu Reeves' John Wick Chapter is all set to go digital and will premiere on Netflix, as per reports. It is reportedly scheduled to release on May 24. To date, all preceding chapters of the franchise have been distributed by Lionsgate, but this appears to be changing this time. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, and Laurence Fishburne as the leads. Whereas all three previous installments of the franchise are still accessible on Lionsgate, the franchise's official digital partner.

John Wick Chapter 4 for Netflix users:

Fans of the iconic film John Wick: Chapter 4 are in for a treat. According to rumours, the action thriller starring Keanu Reeves will be accessible on Netflix on May 24, instead of Lionsgate Play. However, neither Netflix nor the franchise have made any formal announcements concerning the OTT streaming date.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of Keanu Reeves' most profitable films, and it was released in theaters on March 24. It is a continuation of the third chapter, Parabellum.

Plot and Official Trailer

Chad Stahelski directed the American action thriller written by Dshay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film is the series' fourth installment. After two years since the release of John Wick's Chapter 3: Parabellum in 2019, the fourth installment will be now available. Chapter 4 was supposed to be released in 2020; however, it was delayed due to the pandemic.

Viewers will watch the main character, John Wick, who is now hiding underground with the Bowery King, concoct a plan to get revenge on the High Table. In this series, the stakes and missions will be at an all-time high.

The trailer for the film was posted two months ago on Lionsgate's YouTube account and has been seen by 28 million people and liked by 318k, demonstrating the public's enthusiasm for the franchise.

Where to Watch John Wick Parts 1–3

However, Lionsgate continues to sell the three parts. Although Lionsgate does not provide a separate membership in India, Amazon Prime Video's Lionsgate Play addon does allow for individual movie rentals.

