John Wick 4 Box Office: Keanu Reeves led action-drama emerges a HIT in India; Targets a Rs 50 crore lifetime

Keanu Reeves led John Wick 4 is having a good run at the Indian box office. The film did well as it collected Rs 3.05 crores on its second Sunday and with that, the 10 day total of the film goes up to over Rs 43 crores including Thursday night premieres. There isn't much competition over the next couple of weeks and upon that, there are a few holidays till Eid as well. All that should help the film have a lifetime of over Rs 50 crores nett in India.

John Wick 4 Is The Biggest John Wick Film In India By An Over 400 Percent Margin



John Wick 4 is not just the highest grossing John Wick film but it is the highest grossing John Wick film by a 400 percent margin. The sum total of the first three John Wick films in India was less than Rs 15 crores nett and here, the fourth installment is heading towards a total of Rs 50 crores nett. The theatrical performance of the film is heartening in India and it instills faith in many that India is a big theatrical market for strong IPs. John Wick 4 is doing these numbers despite the fact that it is R rated, which results in less of the family audience.

John Wick 4 Is A Global Hit With Worldwide Collections Of 245 Million Dollars After 10 Days

John Wick 4 is doing exceedingly well at the worldwide box office. The 10 day cume of the film is 245 million dollars and in its full run, the numbers can go as high as 400 million dollars. 123 million of the 245 million have come from the home market that is USA and the rest have come from around the globe. John Wick 4, without an iota of doubt, will become the highest grossing John Wick film in its eventual run, beating the numbers put up by its predicessor, John Wick 3.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Of John Wick 4 Is As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs 36 crores nett including Thursday night premieres

Second Friday - Rs 1.40 cr

Second Saturday - Rs 2.80 cr

Second Sunday - Rs 3.05 cr

Total = Rs 43.25 crores nett

