K-dramas, K-content on OTT this week, May 26 to June 1: Park Bo Gum's Good Boy, Hong Kyung-Kim Tae Ri's Lost in Starlight, and more

May will end with the release of several exciting shows of varied genres. From supernatural comedy series like Oh My Ghost Clients to action thrillers like Good Boy and ONE: High School Heroes, there's something in store for everyone. Other than K-dramas, Netflix's first Korean animated film and a unique concept-based dating reality show are also dropping this week.

Additionally, fans can look forward to new episode releases of ongoing dramas like Our Unwritten Seoul, Nine Puzzles and more.

New premieres

Better Late Than Single

It is a reality dating show where lifelong singles receive expert help with their style, health, and confidence as they enter the dating world. To find out if they can navigate the challenges of modern-day relationships and ultimately find love, watch it on May 27 on Netflix.

Oh My Ghost Clients

This series follows a labor attorney (Jung Kyung Ho) who makes a deal with a mysterious figure to save his life. In return, he must help ghosts find justice for unfair labor practices. Watch his fun antics with Seol In Ah and Cha Hak Yeon on May 30 on Netflix, Viki, Kocowa or Wavve.

Lost in Starlight

This Korean animated film explores themes of love and ambition through a long-distance romance between Nan Young, an aspiring Mars astronaut, and Jay, a musician, set in a near-future (2050) Seoul. Watch futuristic Seoul landmarks and hear Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung as the leads' voices on May 30 on Netflix.

Good Boy

Starring Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun, this multi-genre drama is about five former Olympic medalists who join the police force through a special recruitment program. Watch how they use their athletic skills to become an effective force against injustice on May 31 on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ or TVING.

ONE: High School Heroes

This webtoon-based action drama follows a quiet, top student who is bullied and then joins forces with another student to form a masked vigilante group called High School Heroes to fight back. Starring Lee Jung Ha and Kim Do Wan, it will premiere on May 30 on Wavve.

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing series will be back with new episodes as well. Check the list below:

Tastefully Yours

In episodes 5 and 6 of the culinary romance drama, Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si's budding romance might be wrecked by the arrival of the latter's ex-lover. Watch it on May 26 and 27 on Netflix.

Second Shot at Love

In episodes 5 and 6 of the rom-com, Gong Myung will help Sooyoung in her mission to quit alcohol while they navigate the thrills and problems of rekindled romance. Watch it on May 26 and 27 on Viki.

Nine Puzzles

In episodes 7, 8 and 9 of the crime thriller, murder suspect Kim Da Mi will continue to find more puzzle pieces as she tries to solve the case of her uncle's mysterious death with investigative officer Son Su Kyu. Watch it on May 28 on Disney+ or Hulu.

Pump Up the Healthy Love

In episodes 9 and 10 of the romantic comedy drama, fitness trainer Lee Jun Young and trainee Jung Eun Ji will navigate their romantic feelings for each other. Watch the episodes on May 28 and 29 on Wavve or Viki.

The Haunted Palace

In the next episodes (episodes 13-14) of the horror thriller, Yook Sungjae might turn into an evil spirit once he realizes someone else has been living his life. Watch if his dynamics with Bona change on May 30 and 31 on SBS or Viki.

Our Unwritten Seoul

Watch Park Bo Young struggle as her twin characters switch lives and try not to get caught by their mom, Park Jinyoung and others, in episodes 3 and 4. They will drop on May 31 and June 1 on Netflix.

Spring of Youth

In episode 5, Ha Yoo Joon will distance himself from Park Ji Hu to protect her. Meanwhile, Lee Seung Hyub will confess his feelings for her. Watch the love triangle on May 28 on SBS or Viki.

