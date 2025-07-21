Lee Min Ho wasn’t aware of his relationship with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, says he was ‘lonely’ on set

What happens when Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and more such top-level stars unite? A blockbuster project is made! Aiming to achieve that and much more, the best-selling web novel’s film adaptation Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is sit to hit the theatres soon. Talking about the technicalities of his tough role, the actor opened up to The Korea Herald about how most of the time he did not know what his character was up to.

What is Lee Min Ho’s part in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet?

Lee Min Ho plays Yoo Joong Hyuk, the protagonist in the serialized web novel, which ends up taking over reality. As a mostly fictional character, he plays a lone battle originally, where fights to the end and is pushed to his limits with every round of the apocalypse. His initial encounter with Ahn Hyo Seop’s Kim Dok Ja is very unfriendly as the two fight it out to take charge of the narrative. The actor echoed the emotions, saying, "I’ll be honest, it was lonely and desolate,” talking about taking up the role surrounded by CGI.

While the story itself was public information, with the popularity of the web novel, Lee Min Ho has his work cut out for him. However, it was not as easy as it sounds. The actor had to maneuver many unknown aspects of his character, which he did not know would befriend or be related in any way with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Lee Ji Hye. The visual pairing, a complete crowd puller, Lee Min Ho spoke of not being aware of how the role fit in with him. “I honestly had no idea how we were even connected,” he added about how he no longer knew about the relationships between the many bits in the film, “I was flying blind."

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet premieres on July 23 and has invited a flurry of excitement from his millions of fans.

