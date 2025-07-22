Watch: BTS' Jimin, V, Jungkook hang out at LA restaurant awaiting RM, SUGA, J-Hope's return; wave to other diners

Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently in LA to work on their full-group comeback. They were also accompanied by RM and SUGA a few days ago; however, they travelled to Seoul to attend a wedding. With the three youngest teammates being by themselves, fans were curious as to how they were doing. Fortunately, a recently released video of their restaurant visit has put fans at ease, which quickly went viral.

Jimin, V, Jungkook visit a Korean BBQ restaurant in LA, acknowledge fans there

The BTS members were out and about during the time they were not working on their spring 2026 release. It is evident from a video shared by a fan on July 22, which features the trio entering a Korean BBQ restaurant in Los Angeles. Known for their love of Korean food, it is not surprising that they craved the taste of their homeland while being in a foreign nation.

The viral clip showcases them in casual t-shirts and trousers as they head to their table in the restaurant. Jimin showed his appreciation to the fans filming their visit to the restaurant with a gracious bow and a wave. It demonstrated his considerate attitude towards them even during off-duty moments, which truly reflects his kind heart.

Jungkook, meanwhile, was seen sporting his signature all-black ensemble, and V's impressive muscular physique was evident even in his rear-view video shot. Fans made remarks like "TAEHYUNG IS SOOO HUGE" in the comments of the video. They joked that even his walk seemed like that of a brawny guy. Overall, the maknae-line members' restaurant visit delighted fans, who were looking forward to their LA life update.

When will RM, SUGA, J-Hope reunite with Jimin, V, Jungkook?

RM, SUGA, and J-Hope might be flying to LA in a couple of days. The full-group album preparation will pick up pace once again after the 6/7 members start working on it together. The oldest member, Jin, is currently on his solo world tour. He just completed his successful Anaheim shows and will head to Dallas next. After completing the tour on August 10, he will join his teammates as well.

