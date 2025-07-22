Watch: Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy return from Europe trip, spotted twinning with kids at airport

All eyes are on Allu Arjun as fans eagerly await his next big project following the enormous success of Pushpa 2. Well, the actor is already hands-on with his next movie, the mega project AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. Amid his busy schedule, the Icon Star flew down to Europe recently for a family vacation with his wife and children.

Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy twin in color-coordinated outfits with their kids

Recently, the family of four was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as they returned from their trip. At the airport, Allu Arjun was seen heading ahead in a black outfit, along with his son Ayaan, who matched him in black.

Two steps behind them were the actor’s wife, Sneha Reddy, and their daughter, Arha. The mother-daughter duo, on the other hand, twinned in white outfits.

Allu Arjun allotted four different roles for AA22?

A Bollywood Hungama report recently mentioned that Allu Arjun and Atlee’s massive project will witness the actor pulling off four different roles in one movie.

The film’s storyline is said to be set against the backdrop of an entire family tree, and the Telugu superstar is reportedly playing the roles of the grandfather, father, and two sons.

That’s not all. The same report further mentioned that Atlee initially wanted to play only dual roles and was willing to let other actors be cast for father and grandfather. However, the actor, on the other hand, wished to take up all four.

Allu Arjun’s other upcoming projects

Besides AA22 with Atlee, Allu Arjun also has a number of other projects that have given him a packed work schedule ahead.

After backing out of his impending mythological project with Trivikram Srinivas, the actor will now be collaborating with Prashanth Neel in a tentative film titled Ravanam.

He also has potential projects ahead with directors Koratala Siva and Venu Sriram. Finally, the actor will also return with the Pushpa franchise once more in its third installment, directed by Sukumar.

