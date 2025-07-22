Fact Check: Karan Veer Mehra NOT playing main villain in Ranveer Singh's Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar

Don 3 is making headlines for various reasons- be it casting or shooting timelines. While Ranveer Singh is set to play the new Don in the upcoming reboot version, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Kriti Sanon will fill the shoes of the female lead after Kiara Advani’s exit. However, there have been several reports of Bigg Boss fame Karan Veer Mehra joining the star cast of Don 3 and playing the main villain. And now, Pinkvilla has learnt that all the reports around Karan Veer Mehra’s inclusion in Farhan Akhtar’s next are nothing but rumors.

Karan Veer Mehra is not playing villain in Don 3

In our fact check, we found that Karan Veer Mehra is not even being considered for the role of an antagonist in Don 3. Earlier, Vikrant Massey was in advanced talks for the counterpart to Ranveer Singh; however, things never materialized.

The casting for the role of antagonist is currently underway. The makers are looking for a young actor who can not only explore the negative shades of the character but also look stylish in action-packed sequences. Several names from across the film industries are considered. However, no one is locked yet.

Farhan Akhtar set to return to direction after a gap of 15 years

As of now, only Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon are finalized to play the two lead characters in the movie. The much-awaited action drama, Don 3, will mark the return of Farhan Akhtar to the director's chair after a gap of 15 years. His last directorial was Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Don 2, which released in 2011.

The pre-production of Don 3 is going on in full swing. The principal photography is reported to begin in January 2026. It will be another long shoot followed by Dhurandhar for Ranveer Singh, who will also have to do intense preparation for his role. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, the movie is likely to see the light of day in 2027, depending on its shooting timelines.

