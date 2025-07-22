Why are BTS’ Jin and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo being ‘shipped’ by fans? Delulu mode gets activated with alleged proof

BTS’ Jin and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo have recently become the center of an unexpected fan-driven buzz. A “shipping” video featuring the two idols gained major traction on TikTok. The trend didn’t stem from any actual interaction between the two stars, but rather from a simple coincidence: their choice of outfits.

Both Jin and Jisoo have long been regarded as visual icons in the K-pop world. So when fans noticed them sporting remarkably similar plaid shirts around the same time, imaginations ran wild. Social media quickly exploded with light-hearted theories.

Jin and Jisoo’s matching checked shirts

Jin is currently in the middle of his solo RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR. During one of his recent shows, Jin took the stage in a casual yet eye-catching outfit. He wore a checkered shirt paired with a straw hat.

Around the same time, Jisoo shared a carousel of off-stage snapshots from BLACKPINK's ongoing DEADLINE world tour. Among the photos, fans couldn't help but notice her laid-back checked shirt. Though not identical to Jin's, it looked strikingly similar in pattern and vibe. That's all it took! A side-by-side comparison made its way onto TikTok, and from there, the shipping storm began.

Matching plaid outfits spark fan-made Jin-Jisoo dating theories

The TikTok video quickly gained views, showing clips of Jin and Jisoo in their respective plaid outfits with captions jokingly implying a hidden connection. Fans flooded the comments with jokes and exaggerated "investigative" takes, pretending to connect imaginary dots between the two idols.

One fan jokingly urged fellow "delulus" to rise, playfully declaring that they had found a perfect match. Others tagged their friends, laughing over how K-pop fans can turn even the smallest details into a full-blown fantasy narrative. Some even joked that "K-pop detectives" needed to get involved.

No real Jin-Jisoo romance, just fans being ‘delulu’

Despite the sudden surge in chatter, there’s no truth to any actual dating rumors between Jin and Jisoo. Fans know it’s all just for fun. It’s a light-hearted way to engage with their favorite idols through harmless fan content and imagination.

In fact, many commenters acknowledged the absurdity of it all, calling out their own “delulu” behavior. In fandoms, ‘delulu’ is a tongue-in-cheek term used to describe moments when fans dream up romantic or dramatic scenarios involving their favorite stars. They do so fully aware that it’s all fictional.

