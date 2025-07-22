The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 21 Episode: Ivy Confesses Liam is the Reason She Came Back to LA

July 21 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful delivered heartfelt reunions, emotional realizations, and growing suspicions. Ivy found herself caught up in old feelings, while Liam enjoyed a second chance at life with his daughters. Meanwhile, Grace faced pressure over her controversial medical decision.

Ivy opens up about Liam's role in her return

At Forrester Creations, Ivy remembered her past with Liam and admitted to Electra that he was one of the main reasons she returned to Los Angeles. Now that Liam is recovering from a life-threatening condition, Ivy feels she is running out of time to say goodbye. She grew emotional thinking about the support Liam once gave her during a difficult time in her life.

In the CEO's office, Katie and her son Will arrived with big news. They informed Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor that Liam's experimental procedure had worked. Everyone was stunned and relieved to hear Liam had been cured.

Liam reunites with Beth and Kelly

At the Spencer mansion, Liam was thrilled to see his daughters, Beth and Kelly. Though the girls were initially unsure due to Liam's medical bandages and equipment, he quickly eased their fears with smiles and jokes. Hope and Steffy assured them that their dad was going to be fine.

Back at the hospital, Grace grew visibly nervous after receiving a thankful text from Bill. Bridget confronted Grace about letting Liam go home so soon, but Grace brushed her off by taking a suspicious phone call. Bridget later reflected on the strange interactions with Grace and seemed increasingly wary. Grace later confirmed a financial transfer from Bill and began to panic as the weight of her actions caught up with her.

In another scene, Finn questioned Bill about whether he had any further contact with Grace after Liam's surgery. Bill only mentioned a thank-you message, but Finn remained thoughtful and concerned. Meanwhile, Bill quietly commented to himself that helping Liam was "the best money he ever spent."

